Digital tools boost livelihoods in Nghệ An’s highlands

NGHỆ AN — Digital tools are helping ethnic communities in western Nghệ An Province promote community-based tourism, sell agricultural products and access employment opportunities, opening up new sources of income while preserving local cultural values.

In Mường Lống Commune, social media and online tourism platforms are helping homestays reach more visitors. The commune now has six homestays and the Mường Lống Eco service area, creating jobs for local households. Digital promotion is also supporting the development of Mông brocade embroidery and other cultural products.

In Huồi Tụ Commune, local officials are guiding residents in using digital platforms to market agricultural products. Shan Tuyết tea, purple amomum and local livestock are among the products with potential to generate income. Shan Tuyết tea production reached nearly 80 tonnes in 2025, with local tea products being developed as specialities and sold through e-commerce platforms.

In Môn Sơn Commune, recruitment information is shared through Zalo, Facebook and local communication networks. The commune helped 860 workers find employment in the first six months of 2026.

Other localities are using digital tools to promote traditional textiles and local specialities and connect them with tourism services.

These efforts contribute to the implementation of the Politburo's Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW, issued on December 22, 2024, on breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation and national digital transformation. By applying technology to practical needs, local communities can reach wider markets and create more livelihood opportunities in their home areas. — VNS