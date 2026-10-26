Việt Nam Culture Day, Shrimp Festival to be scheduled for November in Cà Mau

CÀ MAU — The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Cà Mau has announced a series of events to celebrate Việt Nam Culture Day on November 24 and the second Shrimp Festival in November.

The celebration of Việt Nam Culture Day is set to be held on November 21-25.

The event will open with a special art programme and a low-range fireworks performance at Phan Ngọc Hiển Square in An Xuyên Ward on November 21. The programme is planned to be broadcast live on Việt Nam Television’s VTV10 channel.

The celebration will include an ethnic groups' cultural night on November 22, highlighting the unique heritage values ​​of the Kinh, Khmer, and Hoa ethnic groups.

The show will feature traditional performing art forms such as tài tử music, a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, and lion dance. It will present the Khmer people's dù kê musical theatre, rô băm dance, and ngũ âm (five tones) or Pinpeat, the traditional musical ensemble that performs ceremonial music at temples.

Cà Mau will also organise the Tài Tử Music Festival and the Khmer Ngũ Âm Dance and Music Festival, along with the Cà Mau Marathon 2026 and the Composite Boat Race during the celebration of Việt Nam Culture Day.

Meanwhile, the Shrimp Festival, which will take place at Phan Ngọc Hiển Square on November 21-23, will set up around 350 booths showcasing shrimp products, ecological shrimp farming models, OCOP (one commune one product) products, and achievements of the province’s shrimp industry.

The province will coordinate with the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment to organise a conference on developing Việt Nam’s shrimp sector on November 22.

The festival is expected to attract 8,000–10,000 visitors.

In addition, Cà Mau will launch the Cà Mau Province’s trade promotion and tourism space held at Bình Đông Ward in HCM City from November 13-18, and the “Hello Cà Mau 2026” showcase at Royal City in Hà Nội from November 24-29 to promote their brand and OCOP products and attract investment in the marine economy. — VNS