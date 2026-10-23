Hành Thiện's standing boat race

The province has 115 traditional craft villages employing more than 41,000 workers. Alongside preserving traditional skills and cultural values, they provide important livelihoods for rural communities.
The HCM City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) and the municipal Women’s Union jointly held a programme titled “Women – Beauty and Friendship” on October 21 to honour women’s contributions and strengthen ties between Vietnamese and international friends.
The 2026 HCM City International Traditional Music Festival, themed “Melodies of the East”, opened at the HCM City Conservatory of Music on October 21, bringing together more than 70 artists from Việt Nam, Thailand, the Philippines and the Republic of Korea.
The tourism hub needs to utilise a Destination Management Organisation (DMO) to deal with increasing overcrowding and mass tourism, as well as the resulting presssures on the environment and infrastructure.