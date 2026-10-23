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Hành Thiện's standing boat race

October 23, 2026 - 17:23
Held as part of the Hành Thiện Keo Pagoda Festival, the standing boat race honours a centuries-old tradition, bringing together villagers, rowers and visitors in a celebration of faith and community.

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