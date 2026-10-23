Ehon Week brings Japanese picture books to Vietnamese children

HÀ NỘI — A book exhibition and reading activities will be at the heart of Ehon Week, an annual event in Hà Nội promoting children's reading habits and cultural exchange between Việt Nam and Japan.

Centred around Japanese ehon picture books, the event introduces children to popular works featuring relatable stories and humanistic values suited to their development.

One of the highlights is an exhibition featuring 100 original Japanese editions and Vietnamese translations.

This year's event, themed Recycling and Environmental Protection, offers children and parents a chance to learn about the history, artistic value and educational significance of ehon, a form of picture book that has long been part of Japanese children's lives.

Originally, ehon referred to illustrated books, including woodblock-printed works published during Japan's Edo and Meiji periods. Today, the term broadly refers to picture books that bring stories to life for young readers.

Ehon has become familiar to Vietnamese children through the North Bridge Foundation, which first organised Ehon Week in 2023. Previous editions have featured activities centred on themes such as animals.

“Our journey began with weekend reading sessions at the Japan Foundation in 2014,” said Lê Thị Thu Hiền, founder of the North Bridge Foundation, which organises the event.

“We will keep bringing books to more children and creating Vietnamese Ehon picture books.”

Alongside interactive reading sessions, the week features creative workshops in colouring, collage and crafts inspired by books, encouraging children to explore stories and express their creativity.

Beyond promoting a love of reading, Ehon Week fosters cultural exchange through storytelling, art and book-related experiences, helping young audiences discover the cultures of Việt Nam and Japan.

The event runs until October 30 at the Japan Cultural Information Building, Embassy of Japan, Gate C, opposite 100 Vạn Phúc Street. — VNS