Thúy takes more bronze in para-athletics at Asian Para Games

Asian Para Games

NAGOYA — Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Thúy earned her second bronze at the fifth Asian Para Games on October 22 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

Thúy shone in the women's F54 discus category with a throw of 14.65m after six attempts.

Raj Suvarna of India won a gold with 15.66m and Hadidi Shahla from Iran took a silver with 15.45m.

It was Thúy's second bronze after the first one in the javelin event two days ago.

Thúy is a decorated veteran of Vietnamese para athletics, having obtained numerous medals in regional and international competitions.

At the 12th ASEAN Para Games held in Cambodia in 2023, she won gold in the women's discus throw F54 with a throw of 14.43m. In June 2025, she further proved her prowess by claiming a bronze medal in the same event at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Tunisia with a mark of 14.58m.

Most notably, at the 13th ASEAN Para Games held in Thailand earlier this year, Thúy delivered a standout performance, capturing gold in the women's discus throw F54 with a distance of 15.30m, breaking the previous Games record of 14.43m. She also earned a silver medal in the women's shot put within the same classification with a mark of 5.29m.

Vietnamese athletes also competed in other categories at the Japan's Asian Para Games on Ocotber 22 but none advanced to the top three.

Two swimmers made the finals but missed out on medals.

Việt Nam had pocketed one gold, two silver, and two bronze medals to sit at No. 20 in the medal tally as of noon on October 23.

China, Japan and Uzbekistan are top three in the ranking. The Games will close on October 24. — VNS