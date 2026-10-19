ISA 7s World Cup gathers international teams in football fever

Football

HÀ NỘI — Dubbed a mini version of the World Cup, the International Sports Association (ISA) 7s World Cup makes its long-awaited return after a five-year hiatus later this month in Hà Nội.

The seven-a-side football tournament, will take place on October 31 and November 1 at the Hoàng Mai Stadium, Hoàng Liệt Ward, bringing together 20 teams representing international communities in Việt Nam and the hosts.

This is considered the largest international football tournament of this kind of the year, attracting teams from four continents, promising exciting sporting event that celebrates cultural diversity, international friendship, and the unifying power of football.

Following a draw on October 17, Group A gathers South Korea, Latin America, Denmark and Nigeria. Group B includes England, France, Mexico and Việt Nam. Group C features Ghana, Italy, Japan and Cuba. Group D have Spain, Brazil, Algeria and Europe. Group E draws defending champions Ireland, South Africa, Russia and China.

Teams will compete in a round-robin group stage. The top-ranked team of each group and the best runner-up will automatically advance to the quarter-final round. The remaining four group second-placed teams will compete in the play-offs for the final two spots in the knockout stage.

The winners will walk away with VNĐ60 million (US$2,300) while two runners-up will bag VNĐ30 million and VNĐ15 million, respectively.

Alex Castaneda, co-founder off the ISA 7s World Cup, said ISA 7s World Cup - Hanoi 2026 was not simply a playing ground for sport lovers but a place for culture exchange and friendship strengthening between locals and expats. Through fair play, mutual respect, and a shared passion for football, the tournament would showcase Việt Nam as a dynamic, welcoming, and globally integrated country.

In addition to the offline fans, the tournament is expected to reach over 50,000 online supporters, generate more than 3,000,000 social media impressions, and achieve widespread exposure through a network of over 60 media channels, alongside coverage from more than 40 mainstream news outlets.

All key matches will be broadcast live via livestream, featuring professional bilingual Vietnamese-English commentary, bringing every thrilling moment of the tournament to sports fans both in Vietnam and around the world.

In the first edition in 2021, Ireland defeated England 2-0 to win the inaugural championship trophy. Earlier, Spain secured third place by defeating South Africa 2–0 in a three-round penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw in regulation time. — VNS