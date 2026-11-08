Sao Mai is a beacon of authentic artistry, not a showbiz game

As AI-generated music and social media stars reshape the industry, the Sao Mai (Morning Star) singing contest continues to champion vocal excellence. Jury chairman and People’s Artist Tấn Minh speaks to Duy An about the enduring power of human artistry and the future of Vietnamese music.

Inner Sanctum: Five live shows of the Sao Mai (Morning Star) singing contest have concluded, and the initial pool has been whittled down to the top six contestants. Having observed them closely from the judges' desk, what has brought you the greatest reassurance, and what remains as your deepest concern?

To put it light-heartedly, I am thoroughly reassured that we have an exceptionally good-looking cohort this year. They possess a striking, modern stage presence. Beyond aesthetics, however, the most vital element is that all 16 finalists who entered the national rounds have genuinely strong, well-developed vocal foundations.

My lingering concern, if one could call it that, is the urgent race against time to help these young talents define their distinct musical identities. A singer can possess a magnificent voice but still head down the wrong path simply because they confuse what they like with what actually suits their vocal qualities. As judges, our duty extends beyond merely eliminating contestants; we strive to guide them towards a lifelong career path.

Inner Sanctum: The 16 finalists emerged from over a thousand applicants nationwide. Since everyone at this stage sings well, does the jury judge solely on individual performances, or do you take their long-term potential into account?

The format this year is something I particularly relish: direct, head-to-head knockouts. A contestant could top the leaderboard one week and find themselves eliminated the next. This fierce rivalry tests their psychological stamina and long-term grit. It filters out the casual performers, leaving behind those who are fiercely passionate, disciplined, and view art with the utmost seriousness. Consistency is the true hallmark of professionalism.

That said, we monitor their entire journey. The competition acts as a springboard, and we certainly intend to offer deeper, more tailored mentorship to these artists even after the curtain falls.

Inner Sanctum: We are living in an era dominated by short-form digital media and AI-created music. What unique advantages does a classically trained singer from a prestigious platform like Sao Mai still have?

Human emotion is an irreplaceable frontier. The highs and lows, the triumphs and the heartbreaks accumulated through real-life experience allow a human singer to interpret a piece with a profound depth that AI simply cannot replicate.

However, we must not dismiss AI entirely. It holds clear educational merit. For absolute beginners, AI provides an almost flawless benchmark because it never sings out of tune or breaks rhythm. Aspiring vocalists can use it to grasp fundamental structures. But to transcend amateur status and become a true professional requires human intellect, cultural background and an individual soul.

This pursuit of high-calibre, authentic human artistry is precisely why Sao Mai remains so vital. By fostering genuine talent and preserving rigorous artistic standards, the competition actively contributes to creating a healthy cultural ecosystem and nurturing a generation of artists who can represent the nation’s cultural identity with dignity.

Inner Sanctum: Many young singers today achieve overnight stardom through a single viral hit on digital platforms without formal training. Some argue that traditional contests are no longer the fastest route to success. What are your thoughts?

I do not dispute that reality. Algorithms and studio wizardry can thrust an untrained voice into the limelight overnight. Yet, the shelf life of such fame is often notoriously brief; when youth fades, the hype dissolves. Some do realise their shortcomings later and return to school, which is commendable.

But Sao Mai operates in an entirely different realm. It is a prestigious, mainstream institution that has spent nearly 30 years seeking out enduring, intrinsic values. Let me be absolutely clear: Sao Mai is an established singing competition, not a showbiz game show. Digital platforms are currently saturated with an overwhelming number of fleeting entertainment programmes that vanish as quickly as they appear.

Meanwhile, Sao Mai marches on, steady and monumental, producing decades of legendary vocalists who remain the bedrock of the Vietnamese music industry today. We do not need radical gimmicks because our foundation is rock-solid.

Inner Sanctum: As the competition enters the high-stakes final stretch, what do you expect to see from the remaining contestants?

I am delighted to see them maturing week by week. They are finally shedding the stifling pressure of being judged and are letting their inner artistry take over. They are daring to tackle complex, demanding arrangements provided by our music director, Đỗ Bảo, and the live orchestra.

When the anxiety of calculation fades, only the raw soul remains. My sole piece of advice to them for the grand finale is to be unapologetically themselves, to love their craft fiercely, and to fight until the very last note.

They have an elite, professional ecosystem supporting them – something my generation could only dream of. I hope they make the most of this launchpad to grow into phenomenal artists who will enrich the cultural tapestry of Việt Nam for years to come. — VNS