Hương dedicates life to dancesport

Dancesport champion Đặng Thu Hương has overcome countless challenges to become one of Việt Nam's leading athletes. Together with partner Phan Hiển, she recently won two gold medals at the WDSF Asian Championship. She talks to Inner Sanctum about her journey, motivation and future ambitions.

Inner Sanctum: How did you first get into the sport?

In 2000, I was admitted to the Việt Nam Dance College, which would help transform me into a professional dancer after seven years.

In 2004, the Hà Nội Department of Sports organised a class to recruit athletes for dancesports. I decided to join, intending only to improve my dance skills because I believed that a true dancer should be proficient in all styles, rather than being confined to just one.

The class was free and lasted several months, but it provided me with basic knowledge of dancesport.

Inner Sanctum: No glory is achieved without enduring gruelling effort, tears and financial cost. How did you overcome all those challenges to reach the pinnacle of success?

The world of elite sport is incredibly gruelling. Sometimes, I was completely exhausted with injuries, jetlag, physical pain, the pressures of training, as well as financial constraints associated with overseas training camps and competitions.

To overcome these difficulties, beyond my passion for dancesport, I was driven by the desire to give my all while carrying the Việt Nam flag onto international stages.

Wherever I go, I want to represent Vietnamese people as resilient, strong, capable and guided by strong moral values. I also want my child to see how hard I work and learn that once I commit to a goal, I never give up until I achieve it.

I hope that example will inspire him to pursue his own dreams with the same determination.

Inner Sanctum: How do you maintain the discipline and physical fitness required for tournaments?

My life revolves around my son, training and competing.

I go to bed before 9.30pm.

There is no dating, partying or unnecessary travelling.

I diligently compete in both domestic and international events not only to win medals, but also to push my limits and discover just how far I can go.

You can earn money your whole life, but the feeling of standing at the pinnacle of glory and surpassing yourself is something that belongs only to that moment.

Everyone defines "enough" differently; for me, pouring my heart and soul into my passion while I still can is a priceless form of happiness.

Inner Sanctum: How many medals have you won so far, and how do you lift yourself up when facing moments of fatigue or low morale?

I have never counted my medals.

For me, the greatest reward isn't the number of medals but the recognition of supporters and the pride felt by my loved ones.

Especially, people have recently recognised my dance partnership with Phan Hiển.

This recognition is a great source of encouragement for us to continue our efforts to elevate Vietnamese dancesport to the global stage.

Sometimes, the expectations I place on myself, combined with those of my coaches, become an overwhelming source of pressure that discouraged me.

At those times, I needed to step back and find a quiet place to reflect on what I truly wanted and rediscover the motivation to keep moving forward.

Meditation and reading Buddhist scriptures also help me find balance.

Inner Sanctum: What is your perspective on the future of dancesport in an era of rapid advances in technology?

Currently, robotics has advanced significantly, making it possible to programme machines to mimic dance techniques with precision.

I think it is a truly fascinating development.

AI has already been integrated into dancesport competitions.

In the near future, dancesport is set to become digitised: humans will perform the dances, while machines handle the scoring.

But there is one thing that technology can never replicate, and that is the human soul and human emotion.

Dancesport is not simply about footsteps and physical movement, but also about the connection of the soul, pain, happiness and genuine personal experiences.

The audience will be moved by the dancers' true, pure emotions and spirit on stage.

With that, technology may serve only as a supporting tool.

Inner Sanctum: Do you have any plans for when your sporting career winds down?

I am an athlete for the Public Security Sports Association, a dance coach and a third-year student at the University of Sports HCM City.

I have already planned for life after retirement.

I will continue contributing to dancesport in a different role, perhaps as a coach or judge.

I will strive to ignite passion in the next generation and pave the way for young Vietnamese athletes to carry on my dream of elevating the nation's dancesport to the global stage. — VNS