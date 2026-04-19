Composer contributing to life through music

Amid the pressures of a fast-moving music industry, Kai Đinh has carved out a quieter path with emotionally resonant songs topping charts on Spotify and NhacCuaTui. Nominated at the Làn Sóng Xanh Music Awards, he was also the first Vietnamese artist featured by Spotify at Camp Nou Stadium. He shares his musical journey with Inner Sanctum.

Inner Sanctum: You earned remarkable achievements during a successful 2025. What has changed most noticeably in you, besides the awards?

My relationship with myself has changed. Previously, I worked while constantly doubting myself, unsure if I was falling behind or missing out on anything. My success in 2025 didn't make those doubts disappear, but it taught me to deal with them more calmly.

Inner Sanctum: In your works, audiences recognise a very calm and introverted Kai Đinh. Is this your personality or a choice in your musical storytelling style?

Perhaps both. I'm an introvert, someone who thinks a lot before speaking and usually lets my emotions settle before composing.

It took me a long time to learn how to find balance in a world overflowing with sound and information. That is why I hope my music can become a sanctuary – a place where listeners are not pressured to feel anything, but simply invited to be present.

I have come to realise that music is not only a form of self-expression, but also an act of service – so that someone, in a moment of vulnerability, may find empathy and comfort.

Inner Sanctum: When audiences view your music as a source of emotional support, how do you perceive the role of the artist?

For me, the role of an artist is to be true to oneself. Since the start of my journey as a composer, I have hoped that my songs would find a place in the lives of listeners.

As my music gained more acceptance, I became even more aware of my responsibility. I am always careful in choosing lyrics and producing music, aiming for soft, gentle melodies. That's how I show my gratitude to the audience, while also reminding myself to cherish and protect the emotions of those who have placed their trust in my music.

Inner Sanctum: Have there been any moments in your journey when you doubted the path you were on, and did you ever have to pause and confront your emotions before continuing to create?

Yes, and not just once.

I used to doubt almost everything: from my songwriting abilities to my musical choices. During those difficult times, I thought maybe I could no longer write songs that truly moved me. Those feelings exhausted me, forcing me to want to escape.

Ultimately, I realised that writing music is how I reorganise my inner world. Music has saved me many times. Therefore, I hope that what I write can bring something, however small, to the listeners, as a way of giving back to life.

There were times when I chose to be silent, both with others and with myself, especially after the deaths of my father and grandmother.

Those events turned my life upside down. When things didn't go as expected, I gradually realised I couldn't keep avoiding my emotions.

Sitting down, confronting, and accepting my vulnerability and confusion helped me understand myself better. From there, comforting songs came naturally, primarily to teach me how to love myself.

When I stopped feeling pressured to prove my worth, music returned to where it truly belonged – no longer as a tool for achievement, but as something that helped me live a healthier and more honest life.

Inner Sanctum: Looking back on your achievements over the years, how do you hope audiences will remember you?

I hope to be remembered as a persistent and kind storyteller. Success is valuable, but it can always change over time. Kindness to music, to the listeners, and to myself is what truly lasts.

I hope to continue writing music with curiosity and tenderness. On stage, I hope to be strong enough to share profound stories without being overcome by emotion. In life, I simply hope to remain thoughtful and loving, never losing the ability to listen — to others as well as to myself.

Inner Sanctum: Regarding Spotify's choice of artist to honour at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, ​​why do you think they picked you?

Spotify has always supported artists through various activities. For many years, it has honoured female artists to recognise their significant contributions to the global music industry, and recently, this recognition has expanded to include artists from the LGBTQIA+ community.

I have also always sought to contribute to life through music, and I am deeply honoured to have been chosen. It is a meaningful recognition of my more than 10-year musical journey, reflecting that my enduring contributions and artistic philosophy have been seen, appreciated and supported.

I dreamed about standing on the stages like the Tokyo Dome and the Super Bowl. Having my images at the iconic destinations like Times Square and Camp Nou is unbelievable milestones in my career. It is a strong motivation for me and proves that my dreams are never unrealistic.

I have always believed that Vietnamese music can travel far – reaching anyone in need of comfort and steadily moving toward major milestones such as international collaborations, the Billboard charts, or even the Grammys, no matter how many years it may take. — VNS