Young artist breathes life into portraits with ballpoint pens

by Lê Hương

With little more than paper and ballpoint pens, artist Nguyễn Thế Vũ transforms an everyday writing tool into an instrument of astonishing precision, crafting hyper-realistic portraits that pulse with emotion and humanity. Through thousands of meticulous strokes, the self-taught artist reveals how fine art can emerge from the simplest of materials.

Born in 1992 in Lệ Thủy District in the former central province of Quảng Bình, now part of Quảng Trị Province, Vũ grew up in a farming family with no artistic background. However, his passion for art emerged early in childhood, particularly through his fascination with portrait drawing.

“From a very young age, I was drawn to portrait works by master artists," Vũ told Việt Nam News. "Seeing a lifelike image of a person emerge through detailed strokes fascinated me deeply. Realistic portrait drawing is not simply about copying an image but also about finding a way to express the emotions, personality and soul of the person in the painting.”

He initially taught himself using online materials and practised tirelessly on his own. Like many artists, he began with charcoal and pencil before eventually discovering his preferred medium in ballpoint pens.

“I’ve been passionate about art since I was very young. In the beginning, I worked with charcoal, just like many other artists. I’m naturally a perfectionist and I like things to be clean and meticulous. Later on, I chose ballpoint pen drawing because it suited my personality better.”

Precision in every stroke

According to Vũ, ballpoint pens offer a cleaner and more precise process than many traditional materials, but they also leave almost no room for error.

“I start by sketching the basic structure first, just like the initial stage of drawing with other materials. Then I work line by line, stroke by stroke. I always try to make sure my artwork has no mistakes or damaged areas, because with a ballpoint pen, errors can’t really be corrected. That’s why I have to work very carefully and meticulously, little by little,” he said.

Working with ballpoint pens requires exceptional patience and concentration. During his early years of practice, Vũ sometimes spent an entire week simply learning how to control individual strokes, while many unsuccessful drawings were discarded.

Another challenge lies in the limited colour palette of ballpoint pens. Using around ten basic colours, Vũ layers and blends tones by carefully controlling pressure and technique to create subtle shadows and realistic depth.

“When it comes to light and shadow, it really depends on hand pressure and technique. As for colours, the range is quite limited. Skill comes from a lot of practice. For darker areas, I combine colours and control the pressure of my hand to create the tone I want,” he said.

Vũ’s portraits are known for their highly detailed eyes and lifelike expressions. However, large-scale works remain one of his greatest challenges because of the time and precision they require.

“Ballpoint pen strokes are very fine, so I have to work on each line one by one, which takes a lot of time. If it takes too long, I sometimes start to feel discouraged,” he said.

Despite the difficulties, Vũ continues to pursue art with determination. For him, each portrait is not simply an image reproduced on paper but a story and personality conveyed through thousands of meticulous pen strokes.

Inspiring young artists

Alongside his artistic work, Vũ has opened drawing classes for students interested in realistic portraiture. He hopes to inspire younger generations to develop creativity, patience and a deeper appreciation for art.

“I hope my students will become more creative, observant, meticulous and develop a deeper love for art,” he said.

Many students and parents say they have been inspired not only by Vũ’s artwork but also by his dedication to teaching.

“I’ve known about Vũ for a very long time, since I was in high school. Even back then, I already thought his artworks were incredibly beautiful. The drawings were so detailed, and what impressed me most was that they were done with a ballpoint pen rather than a pencil. I thought his work was amazing at the time, and now I think it’s even more beautiful,” said student Đỗ Tiến Anh.

Nguyễn Thị Phương Linh, a parent whose two children attend Vũ’s classes, also praised the artist’s distinctive style and passion.

“His artwork is quite unique. The lines and colours are very clear and distinctive. Actually, both of my children who are studying here really enjoy drawing. My older daughter is interested in pursuing a more art-oriented career path. What she hopes to understand is that when you truly want to create a piece of art, you need a certain kind of energy and inspiration. That’s what I hope artist Vũ will be able to pass on to my children,” Linh said.

Today, Vũ continues to push the boundaries of ballpoint-pen art while nurturing a new generation of young creatives through his classes. From a self-taught artist in rural Quảng Bình, he has steadily carved out a distinctive place in Việt Nam’s contemporary art scene, where thousands of meticulous pen strokes converge into portraits that are as emotionally resonant as they are technically extraordinary. VNS