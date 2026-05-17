Discover Nậm Lúc Waterfall - A pristine trekking paradise in Việt Nam’s northwest

By Thanh Nga

Hidden among the mist-covered mountains of Lai Châu’s Sìn Hồ Plateau, Nậm Lúc Waterfall pours down the forested cliffs like a ribbon of white silk, offering trekkers a rare glimpse into the raw, untouched beauty of Việt Nam’s northwestern highlands.

With its pristine beauty and growing efforts by the local community to develop sustainable tourism, Nậm Lúc Waterfall is emerging as an attractive destination for travellers who enjoy trekking and exploring the untouched landscapes of Việt Nam’s northwestern highlands.

The waterfall is located in Nậm Lúc 2 Village, more than 20km from the central Sìn Hồ Commune. Sitting at an altitude of 1,600m-1,800m above sea level, the area enjoys a cool climate year-round and high humidity, giving rise to a rich and mystical primary forest ecosystem.

The journey begins at a designated starting point, where visitors can take motorbikes driven by residents along winding, bumpy mountain roads. Along the way, glimpses of ethnic minority homes appear scattered across the hillsides, adding a cultural touch to the rugged scenery.

After about 5km by motorbike, the adventure continues on foot with a 3km trek to the waterfall, taking roughly two hours. The trail is not overly steep, but it demands endurance, with sections featuring natural rock formations and small stream crossings.

As the trek unfolds, the landscape becomes increasingly captivating: dense ancient forests, moss-covered trees hundreds of years old and a vibrant ecosystem rich in vegetation. Towering trees stretch high above, their canopies sheltering wild orchids and rare native plants, while vines and medicinal herbs thrive in the cool, humid air. Every step feels like entering a living, breathing world of nature.

“This is my first time here, and I feel truly overwhelmed. The trekking route is incredibly beautiful, and I can clearly feel the majesty of nature,” Nguyễn Minh Hằng, a visitor from Hà Nội, said.

After the trek, the reward is the powerful sound of rushing water. Nậm Lúc Waterfall reveals itself in three majestic tiers, with a total height of more than 140m.

The first tier offers a dreamlike scene, where drifting clouds blend with cascading white water, creating an ethereal atmosphere. As visitors move higher to the second and third tiers, the waterfall becomes even more dramatic, with water plunging forcefully over wide cliffs and forming mist that floats gently in the air.

Wild beauty

At the base of the waterfall, broad flat rocks provide a perfect resting area for visitors to relax, take photos or enjoy a small picnic surrounded by nature.

Vũ Hoàng Hải from Lào Cai Province shared his impression: “I’ve travelled to many places, but this is my first time in Nậm Lúc. I’m truly captivated, not only by the waterfall, but also by the breathtaking scenery along the stream. This area has great potential for adventure tourism.”

Near the ancient forest and the sound of flowing streams, visitors can enjoy local specialities, including grilled stream fish, wild vegetables dipped in spicy mắc khén salt, smoked pork and hot sticky rice.

The development of tourism here is closely tied to the local community.

According to Thào A De, head of Nậm Lúc 2 Village, villagers have contributed labour to build a stone-paved path leading to the waterfall. Today, they also provide homestay and food services, helping to improve the visitor experience while creating new livelihoods and supporting poverty reduction.

Nậm Lúc Waterfall is particularly well-suited to trekking and aligns with the growing trend of green and experiential tourism, especially among young travellers seeking authentic adventures in nature.

Nguyễn Văn Dũng, an official from the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Lai Châu Province, said the province was working with partners to standardise trekking routes, train local guides and strengthen digital promotion to bring Nậm Lúc onto both domestic and international tourism maps.

To fully enjoy the experience, visitors should prepare physically, wear appropriate trekking gear and plan carefully. Proper preparation will help ensure a safe and memorable journey in Lai Châu.

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