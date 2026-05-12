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Phú Quốc’s Apollo Cafe touted by Korean media as ultimate aesthetic retreat

May 12, 2026 - 16:35
South Korea’s Travel Times has hailed Apollo Cafe — the trending hotspot in Sunset Town — as the “top choice for aesthetic seekers” in Việt Nam’s Phú Quốc Island. Hidden behind its striking exterior is a surreal artistic space envisioned by Bill Bensley, where visitors can step into an “upside-down Sunset Town”, enjoy artisanal mixology coffee, and take in breathtaking views of the nightly fireworks.

Designed by the world-renowned architect Bill Bensley, Apollo Cafe was playfully described by Korean media as resembling “the house from SpongeBob SquarePants” when viewed from afar. Here, the “wizard of design” applied his signature avant-garde philosophy to create a space unlike anything else in Phú Quốc.

Apollo Cafe is situated in the heart of Sunset Town, offering seamless access to the area’s most iconic landmarks.

However, its whimsical exterior is merely the shell of an even bolder concept within: the “Upside-Down Sunset Town”. Upon entering, guests are transported to another dimension where Sunset Town is not beneath their feet, but suspended elegantly from the ceiling.

Beyond the visual spectacle, the cafe wins over even the most discerning palates through the art of Coffee Mixology. Moving away from conventional beverages, the baristas masterfully blend premium coffee beans with herbs and tropical fruits to create multi-layered flavour profiles.

Apollo Cafe leaves a lasting impression with its “Upside-Down Sunset Town” concept.

The menu is so enticing that Travel Times issued a witty “warning”: arrive early before the mango smoothie — a particular favourite among Korean tourists — sells out. And if you happen to miss it, a “random” choice such as the blueberry smoothie is more than enough for a perfect afternoon.

It is during these afternoons that Apollo Cafe truly shines, shifting moods with the rhythm of the day. As the sun begins to dip, the cafe transforms into the ultimate vantage point from which to admire the sunset and the area’s iconic architecture. In the specially designed Private Room, guests can unwind and savour the day’s final moments in an exclusive, aesthetically curated sanctuary.

In the private rooms, guests can relax in a secluded and highly aesthetic space.

By nightfall, the venue cements its status as the “prime rendezvous” for viewing the fireworks from the Symphony of the Sea and Kiss of the Sea shows. Rather than joining the crowds in the square below, guests can enjoy a panoramic view of the pyrotechnics from an elevated perspective. This premium vantage point, combined with the intimate setting, defines the unique Apollo Cafe experience.

The allure of Apollo Cafe also lies in its connectivity. Located at the centre of Apollo Square, just a few steps outside transport visitors into a world steeped in Mediterranean charm. Right next door is the Sun Signature Gallery, a tribute to Mid-Century Modern excellence, and the Dragon Staircase — a “flawless” check-in spot for photography lovers.

The convergence of unique architecture, a central location, and the art of mixology has elevated Apollo Cafe far beyond the definition of a standard coffee shop. It is no exaggeration that Travel Times considers it the “top choice for those seeking aesthetic beauty” in the heart of Sunset Town. At Apollo Cafe, every visit is more than just a drink; it is a journey into extraordinary emotions at the very “heart” of Phú Quốc.

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