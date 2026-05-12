Brighton College Vietnam named among the world’s top recommended private schools

A milestone in international educational recognition

Brighton College Vietnam has officially been recognised as a Top Recommended Private School Globally in the internationally recognised Spear’s Schools Index 2026, becoming the first representative from Việt Nam to be included in this category.

Published annually by Spear’s in collaboration with educational consultancy Thuso Group and an international panel of education experts, the Spear’s Schools Index is recognised as a definitive guide to the world’s leading private schools.

The index evaluates schools against a broad set of criteria, including academic outcomes, quality of teaching, pastoral care, co-curricular provision, learning environment, and the long-term values pupils develop throughout their education. Schools with strong academic results may still not be selected if they do not demonstrate a sufficiently holistic and consistent educational approach.

The Top Recommended category recognises schools considered to be of exceptionally high calibre within the international private education landscape, following a rigorous and holistic evaluation process. Brighton College Vietnam’s inclusion reflects the breadth of its educational provision, encompassing academic ambition, pastoral care, and the wider experience offered to pupils across the College community.

The inclusion of Brighton College Vietnam in the Spear’s Schools Index 2026 further positions the College among private educational institutions whose quality is recognised on a global scale.

An education connected to the world

Drawing on the nearly 200-year educational heritage of Brighton College UK, Brighton College Vietnam provides an international education for pupils aged 3 to 18. The academic pathway is designed as a continuous journey, enabling pupils to develop the knowledge, skills, and confidence needed for success as they progress from the British National Curriculum to IGCSEs and the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP). Lessons are purposeful and engaging, with teaching adapted to support and challenge each pupil.

Academic outcomes matter, but they sit within a broader understanding of education. Pupils are encouraged to think critically, communicate clearly, and take pride in their work, developing habits that will support them well beyond school.

A rich co-curricular programme is central to this experience. Through sport, music, drama, service, and academic societies, pupils discover new interests, build confidence, and develop strong relationships with their peers.

At the heart of the College are three core values: curiosity, confidence, and kindness. These values shape every aspect of school life and are embedded in both the academic and pastoral experience. Pupils are encouraged to be inquisitive, ask questions, and develop a genuine love of learning.

The College places great emphasis on respect, inclusion, and ensuring that every member of the community feels valued. Pupils are supported in building confidence by trying new things, taking intellectual risks, and developing their individual strengths.

Above all, they are part of a culture of kindness, where every pupil is known, valued, and respected as an individual. The aim is simple yet ambitious: to help every pupil become the best version of themselves.

Brighton College Vietnam is a diverse and inclusive community, with pupils representing more than 20 nationalities. Through this international environment, pupils develop an understanding of different perspectives and a strong sense of their place in the world. A close partnership with Brighton College UK ensures that the quality of education and the ethos of the College remain consistent with the wider Brighton College family.