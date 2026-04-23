Philip Morris International joins US business delegation to advance Việt Nam–US cooperation

During its participation in the USABC delegation’s activities, senior representatives of PMI engaged with the media, reaffirming the company’s long-term commitment to Việt Nam. They highlighted PMI’s willingness to share international experience, scientific expertise, research capabilities, and global management practices.

From a public health perspective, PMI emphasised a human-centric approach aligned with its long-term ambition to transition away from traditional cigarettes towards a smoke-free future. This includes supporting adult smokers in switching to potentially less harmful alternatives.

Ankur Modi, Area Vice President South Asia & Indochina at PMI, stated: “When adult smokers switch to less harmful alternatives, it may contribute to reducing long-term healthcare costs.”

Building on this scientific foundation, during a meeting with Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng on April 16, PMI representatives respectfully proposed that the Government of Việt Nam consider permitting the manufacture, sale, and export of scientifically substantiated reduced-risk tobacco products.

Beyond research, PMI underscored opportunities to expand cooperation with Việt Nam in ways that go beyond corporate interests and contribute to a more sustainable economic ecosystem. Potential areas include investment, science and technology development, and the enhancement of workforce skills and capabilities - an approach the company has implemented in multiple markets worldwide. This direction is consistent with PMI’s broader transformation towards a smoke-free future.

The company also expressed its readiness to work closely with relevant authorities in areas such as manufacturing, research and development, and market management, including efforts to combat illicit trade.

PMI noted that its electronic technology platforms could generate positive spillover effects across related industries, supporting Việt Nam’s deeper integration into global value chains and strengthening export potential.

According to the company, achieving long-term effectiveness and sustainability will depend on strong local partnerships. PMI highlighted its longstanding cooperation with partners such as the Vietnam National Tobacco Corporation (Vinataba) as a potential foundation for coordinated, multi-stakeholder approaches that deliver practical and scalable outcomes.

Currently, PMI’s smoke-free products are available in more than 106 markets worldwide. In this context, Bryan Ty, General Director of Philip Morris Vietnam, emphasised the mutual benefits of building on Việt Nam’s existing capabilities while supporting long-term capacity development./.