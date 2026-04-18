Sun PhuQuoc Airways launches Seoul route and introduces hotel check-in model

Expanding International Reach, Crafting a Seamless Travel Experience

At 02:25 AM, flight 9G450 departed Phú Quốcc International Airport and landed at Incheon International Airport in Seoul at 09:55 AM (local time). On the return leg, nearly 230 passengers traveled from Seoul to Phu Quoc on the airline's maiden flight, opening a new chapter of connectivity between two destinations rich in tourism and trade potential.

The Phú Quốc – Seoul route operates daily, with plans to increase frequency to two flights per day in the next phase. Passengers flying with Sun PhuQuoc Airways receive complimentary cable car tickets to Sun World Hon Thom (valid through June 2026), along with discounts of up to 30% on accommodation, dining, spa, and entertainment services across Phú Quốc.

Beyond adding an international route, the Phu Quoc – Seoul connection is positioned as a strategic air corridor, enabling the island to deepen access to the Northeast Asian market while expanding global connectivity through one of the region's major aviation hubs.

Alongside the route launch, Sun PhuQuoc Airways also officially opened the Sun Executive Lounge at Phu Quoc International Airport's international terminal, completing its premium lounge network across both terminals.

The lounge, designed under the creative vision of renowned architect Bill Bensley, embodies an "aviation academy" concept and blends authentic Vietnamese culinary traditions with leading international dining brands. This investment reflects the airline's commitment not only to service excellence but also to embedding cultural identity into the travel experience.

In parallel, the airline introduced its hotel check-in service model, allowing passengers to complete check-in procedures and receive boarding passes directly at their hotels. Checked baggage is collected and transferred to the airport following standard security protocols, enabling travelers to save time and fully enjoy their stay before departure. During the initial phase, the service is available at La Festa Phu Quoc – Curio Collection by Hilton and New World Phu Quoc Resort, and also serves guests staying in Sunset Town and Bai Kem.

The integration of lounge services and hotel check-in underscores Sun PhuQuoc Airways' clear vision of building a seamless "fly-and-resort" journey, one where the travel experience extends far beyond the flight itself and becomes an integral part of the overall holiday.

A New 'Silk Ribbon' Connecting Vietnam and Korea

Seoul, anchored by Incheon International Airport, is one of Asia's key aviation hubs, connecting Northeast Asia with North America, Europe, and numerous global markets. Establishing a direct Phú Quốc – Seoul route not only meets growing point-to-point demand but also opens access to a broader network of international passengers.

Việt Nam's Ambassador to South Korea, Mr. Vũ Hồ, emphasized that as bilateral relations continue to strengthen, South Korea remains one of Việt Nam's most important international tourism markets. The addition of the direct Phú Quốc – Seoul route is expected to further promote tourism, economic cooperation, and people-to-people connectivity between the two nations.

The route operates under a full-service model, offering a comprehensive experience that includes onboard meals, checked baggage allowance, business class seating, and priority services. Combined with Sun Group's integrated ecosystem of tourism, hospitality, and entertainment in Phú Quốc, each journey becomes a holistic experience rather than merely a mode of transportation.

The launch of the Phú Quốc – Seoul route, together with synchronized service enhancements from ground to air, demonstrates Sun PhuQuoc Airways' consistent approach: expanding its network while simultaneously elevating the overall passenger experience.

As regional competition intensifies, well-integrated connectivity and ecosystem-driven services are expected to play a critical role in strengthening Phú Quốc's appeal to international travelers and progressively positioning the island as an emerging aviation and tourism gateway for Việt Nam.