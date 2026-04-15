Sun Group partners with Chinese 'Giant' Gold Mantis in $2.3 Billion deal to implement a key national project

The agreement was sealed on the evening of April 14 during the official visit of a high-level Vietnamese delegation to China. Signatories included Mr. Đặng Minh Trường, Chairman of Sun Group, Mr. Trần Minh Sơn, Standing Vice Chairman of Sun Group, alongside Mr. Chau Minh, Chairman of Gold Mantis, and Mr. Vuong Han Lam, Chairman & CEO of Gold Mantis. The MOU outlines a comprehensive strategic collaboration in advanced interior design, fit-out, and technology application.

At the core of the 2026–2031 cooperation is the deployment of cutting-edge technologies such as BIM (Building Information Modeling), along with integrated architectural and interior design solutions for Việt Nam’s key national projects. Notably, Gold Mantis will act as Sun Group’s strategic partner in realising the interior fit-out for the landmark complex, including an airport and other critical facilities, serving the APEC 2027 Conference in Phú Quốc special zone, An Giang province. This nationally symbolic project is currently the focus of Sun Group’s full resources to accelerate progress.

Sun Group has partnered with a number of international giants to collaborate on projects serving APEC in particular and Phú Quốc in general, such as Changi Airports operating the airport and Dragone operating the show.

With a firm commitment to green, clean, aesthetically refined, and environmentally responsible interior design that prioritises public health, Gold Mantis pledges to leverage its vast experience in designing and fitting out specialised facilities – airports, theaters, luxury hotels, and convention centers. This expertise will help elevate the quality and visual appeal of Sun Group’s flagship projects.

Mr. Đặng Minh Trường, Chairman of Sun Group, affirmed: “We share a vision of developing sustainable buildings and projects that leave lasting, valuable architectural legacies for our country. Collaborating with a global partner like Gold Mantis gives our team the opportunity to absorb modern construction technology, master the process, and elevate Vietnamese construction firms within the global value chain.”

The event is seen as a significant driver of Việt Nam–China economic and trade cooperation in construction and technology.

Founded in 1993, Gold Mantis stands as a true monument in the global architectural design and construction industry. Its portfolio includes mega-projects such as Beijing Daxing International Airport, one of the world’s most modern airports, Angkor International Airport (Cambodia), the China National Opera House, and the Hangzhou International Exhibition Center. Holding the No.1 position in China for 23 consecutive years and boasting a record 151 Lu Ban Awards, Gold Mantis currently employs over 10,000 skilled professionals and manages an annual investment portfolio exceeding 200 billion RMB.

It is also the first company in China’s architectural design and decoration sector to be publicly listed. Gold Mantis owns prestigious brands including HBA, the globally renowned hotel design and interior group behind Hilton, Hyatt, Four Seasons, and Ritz-Carlton.

Partnering with the "giant" Gold Mantis is a powerful affirmation of Sun Group’s internal strength and international vision. This strategic step enables the group to continue creating distinctive, world-class projects that proudly elevate Việt Nam’s image and position on the global architectural and interior design map. At the same time, it opens a new chapter in bringing Vietnamese architectural and interior standards closer to the highest international benchmarks. VNS