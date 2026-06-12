Sun Group and The Ascott Limited expand lifestyle and long-stay hospitality offerings in Phú Quốc

The introduction of these three brands is expected to bring new standards of resort living and long-stay accommodation to Phú Quốc. Lifestyle-oriented stays that blend leisure, work and immersive destination experiences are anticipated to broaden the island’s international visitor base, encourage longer stays and inject fresh vitality into one of Việt Nam’s fastest-growing tourism destinations.

The arrival of a Singapore-based hospitality group in Phú Quốc also comes as Sun Group strengthens connectivity between the island and Singapore through Sun PhuQuoc Airways’ new full-service direct route, scheduled to commence operations on July 25. Together, world-class hospitality brands, enhanced air connectivity and a large-scale tourism and entertainment ecosystem are expected to further elevate Phú Quốc’s appeal among high-value international travellers from the region.

Headquartered in Singapore, The Ascott Limited is the world’s largest serviced residence operator, with a portfolio of more than 1,000 properties across over 230 cities in more than 40 countries. Speaking at the signing ceremony, David Cumming, Regional General Manager, Indochina, The Ascott Limited, welcomed the expansion of the partnership with Sun Group.

“We are committed to delivering distinctive hospitality experiences that meet the evolving expectations of global travellers, while contributing to higher service standards and enhancing the attractiveness of Việt Nam as a tourism destination,” he said.

New brands to energise Phú Quốc’s tourism landscape

The partnership will introduce more than 1,500 rooms across three brands to Sunset Town, widely regarded as one of the key growth centres of Phú Quốc’s tourism development. Ascott will cater to business travellers, international professionals and long-stay guests through its premium serviced residence model, built around the brand’s signature 'Savour the Art of Living' philosophy. Meanwhile, lyf, one of Ascott’s youngest and most dynamic brands, will introduce a social living concept designed for a new generation of travellers seeking flexible spaces that combine work, leisure and community.

HARRIS, one of Asia’s best-known lifestyle hospitality brands, will add a vibrant, family-friendly accommodation option to the island, offering modern, activity-driven experiences that appeal to mainstream international travellers with strong spending power.

Perched on the elevated terrain of Ong Quan Mountain, all three developments command rare panoramic views of Phú Quốc’s coastline and skyline. Guests will enjoy uninterrupted vistas of the sea, direct views towards the iconic Kiss Bridge and front-row seats to the island’s nightly fireworks displays.

The properties will also provide seamless access to Sun Group’s integrated tourism and entertainment ecosystem, including the world’s longest three-rope cable car, large-scale theme parks, internationally acclaimed multimedia productions such as the Guinness World Record-holding Kiss of the Sea and Symphony of the Sea, as well as Sun Bavaria GastroPub, recognised as the world’s largest beachfront beer restaurant.

As destination value continues to grow, so too does Phú Quốc’s ability to attract visitors, international brands and new development opportunities.

A new milestone for luxury hospitality in HCM City

The Crest Collection is The Ascott Limited’s flagship luxury brand, created for travellers seeking highly personalised stays shaped by heritage, culture and storytelling. Making its debut in HCM City, the brand is expected to introduce a hospitality experience rich in cultural depth and local character, allowing guests not only to enjoy luxury accommodation in the heart of the city, but also to experience the distinctive spirit of Saigon through architecture, design and lifestyle.

The arrival of The Crest Collection further reflects Ascott’s confidence in Việt Nam’s growth potential, while reinforcing Sun Group’s role in bringing world-class hospitality brands to the country’s leading economic and tourism hubs.

Nguyen Vu Quynh Anh, Deputy CEO of Sun Group and CEO of Sun Hospitality & Entertainment Group, said: “The partnership with The Ascott Limited reflects Sun Group’s commitment to attracting high-quality international visitors, particularly long-stay travellers. Ho Chi Minh City and Phú Quốc represent two of Việt Nam’s most important growth engines, one a dynamic international centre for commerce and business, the other an emerging global leisure destination. Through a diverse portfolio of hospitality brands, we aim to strengthen Việt Nam’s tourism competitiveness and elevate its standing on the world tourism map,” said.