Hồng Hạc City’s next development phase starts in Northeast Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Real estate developers Phú Mỹ Hưng Development Corporation and Nomura Real Estate Vietnam on May 27 in Hà Nội organised an event to begin selling products at Zone F1-2 in the Hồng Phát area of Hồng Hạc City – a project that they are developing in the northern province of Bắc Ninh.

The event marks a significant progression in the long-term development roadmap of the metropolitan area at the gateway of Northeast Hà Nội.

The event took place against the backdrop of the Northeast Hà Nội – Bắc Ninh area emerging as a new high-growth hub in the Capital Region, driven by the synergy of regional connectivity infrastructure, high-tech investments, FDI inflows, and the trend of population migration of intellectuals and labourers to emerging satellite towns.

Hồng Hạc City: benefitting from its strategic position in the new high-growth hub of the capital region

Benefiting from its strategic position in the new high-growth hub of the capital region, Hồng Hạc City is strategically situated in Bắc Ninh, serving as a key economic centre in northern Việt Nam.

Developed on 197.76 hectares of land, Hồng Hạc City features a comprehensive urban layout, including technical infrastructure, green parks, multi-story parking lots, and essential public facilities such as healthcare, education, sports, and cultural amenities.

The overall urban construction density is only 27.9 per cent, with an urban population scale of around 27,000 residents.

In addition to mixed-use amenity clusters creating an "All-in-One" functional space with complete utilities and services, Hồng Hạc City is planned with three residential zones comprised of over 2,800 semi-detached villas, commercial townhouses, and row houses.

The residential zones are named Hồng Phát (Zone F), Hồng Thịnh (Zone G), and Hồng Phúc (Zone H). The focus of initial development is on the Hồng Phát zone (Zone F). Following the successful launch of Zone F1-1 in June 2025, Phú Mỹ Hưng and Nomura continue with the business rollout of Zone F1-2 comprised of 397 units.

The developers affirm that the first homes in Zone F1-1 are set for handover by the end of this year.

Phú Mỹ Hưng emphasised that Hồng Hạc City is developed not as a standalone project but as an integrated urban model involving an educational ecosystem, healthcare, commerce, entertainment, and a sustainable living environment at the focal point of the expanding capital region.

The decision to develop Hồng Hạc City in Bắc Ninh is rooted in a long-term vision of the development potential of the Northeast Hà Nội region, where various growth drivers like regional connectivity infrastructure, high-tech industrial centres, Gia Bình International Airport, and an increasingly well-connected network with Hà Nội and the northern provinces are converging.

"We see great development potential for the Northeast Hà Nội region in the future. Hồng Hạc City is envisioned to become a new landmark in the Capital Region, contributing to shaping a new living standard for the area," shared a business representative.

Experts believe that, alongside the trend of expanding Hà Nội's urban space, the Northeast region is experiencing accelerated development, becoming a new destination for professionals, a high-quality labour force, and residents seeking an integrated, modern living environment that harmonises with nature.

Comprehensive urban planning, welcoming the flow of knowledge-driven development

In this context, thoughtfully designed gateway cities are set to play a pivotal role in reshaping the urban landscape of the capital region and establishing new living and working centres that go beyond the core of Hà Nội.

Strategically situated adjacent to Hà Nội, Hồng Hạc City aims to emerge as a prominent feature in the Northeast region, evolving into an eco-urban model - a knowledge city equipped with comprehensive utilities suited to the needs of future residents.

In addition to product development, various large-scale amenities are currently being introduced, including a 17.8-hectare central park, school systems, healthcare facilities, and community spaces. The investors are planning to unveil a Sales Gallery within a 6.2-hectare experiential complex at the city centre in the near future.

As the collaborating investor in this venture with Phú Mỹ Hưng, the Nomura Real Estate Vietnam representative expressed that the project aligns with the eco-urban development framework encompassing five core values: green living, healthy living, prosperous living, dynamic living, and harmonious living.

“We firmly believe that Hồng Hạc City transcends a mere investment property to embody a vibrant living environment for our future residents," emphasised the Nomura Real Estate Vietnam representative.

It was also mentioned that Nomura Real Estate Development's urban development expertise in Japan, especially through the PROUD brand, is being studied and adapted to local circumstances to enrich the living experience, operational quality, and sustainable attributes of the project.

The collaboration between Phú Mỹ Hưng and Nomura Real Estate Vietnam is anticipated to lay a solid foundation for the long-term development of Hồng Hạc City, merging global proficiency with a deep understanding of the Vietnamese market.

According to the timeline, the initial set of homes is scheduled to be handed over to customers by the end of this year. Moreover, the investors are rolling out a financial support initiative offering a 0 per cent interest rate and principal deferment until the handover date, in collaboration with banks such as VCB, BIDV, VIB, and Standard Chartered.