Police seize 50 drug slabs near Lao border after armed suspect slashes officer

SƠN LA – A suspect has been arrested after a joint security patrol intercepted a drug shipment near the Lao border in Sơn La Province on May 30, with officers seizing 50 slabs of narcotics weighing more than 23kg.

The Drug Crime Investigation Division of the Sơn La Provincial Police, working alongside professional divisions of the provincial police, Border Guard forces, and the police of Mường Hung, Chiềng Khương, Sông Mã, Mường Lầm and Chiềng Khoong communes, caught the suspect in the act of illegally buying and selling narcotic substances.

The arrested suspect has been identified as Thào Lệnh, born in 1990 and residing in Sầm Nưa village, Sầm Nưa District, Hủa Phăn Province, Laos. Evidence seized includes 20 slabs of heroin, 30 slabs of synthetic drugs totalling more than 23kg, one knife, and a number of related items.

During the joint border patrol, the task force spotted a group of suspects carrying military-grade firearms and suspected of drug-related criminal activity. Officers moved in to conduct an inspection, at which point the group opened fire and fled. During the pursuit, Thào Lệnh used a knife to slash and wound one provincial police officer before being overpowered and apprehended. The remaining suspects fled across the border.

The Sơn La Provincial Police are continuing to co-ordinate efforts to pursue and investigate related suspects to resolve the matter in accordance with the law.

The Sơn La Provincial Police Board of Directors visited the wounded officer to offer encouragement, and commended the bravery shown by the officers and soldiers who took part in the operation. — VNS