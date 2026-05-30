Nearly 125,000 Grade 10 candidates sit Hà Nội entrance exams

HÀ NỘI – Nearly 125,000 candidates arrived at examination venues across Hà Nội on the morning of May 30 to sit the Literature paper, a 120-minute essay-format test with writing time starting at 8am, opening the Grade 10 upper secondary school entrance examination for the 2026-2027 academic year.

Cool weather made conditions favourable for candidates and their families on the first morning of the examination.

Early in the morning, Nguyễn Văn Hiền, Director of the Hà Nội Department of Education and Training and Standing Deputy Head of the Hà Nội City Examination and Enrolment Steering Committee for the 2026-2027 academic year, personally inspected the venue at Thành Công Lower Secondary School in Giảng Võ Ward and offered encouragement to candidates, officials, teachers and staff on duty.

A VNA reporter at the Dịch Vọng Lower Secondary School venue in Cầu Giấy Ward noted that students arrived well ahead of schedule. Police and local authorities worked together to manage traffic in the surrounding area and prevent congestion. The venue, with 20 examination rooms and 434 candidates, had completed all logistical preparations and fully deployed its security and safety arrangements.

Nguyễn Lê An Nguyên, a student from Marie Curie Lower and Upper Secondary School sitting the examination at Dịch Vọng, said her parents had brought her to the venue as soon as she received her examination notice so she could familiarise herself with it. "During the registration session yesterday, I felt reassured and at ease seeing that the school is well-appointed and clean, and the examination rooms are cool. I will sit the examination seriously and give it my very best," Nguyên said.

Nguyễn Hoàng Phong, sitting the examination at Việt Nam – Ba Lan Upper Secondary School in Hoàng Liệt Ward, said: "This is the second year that the Literature paper has not drawn on texts from the textbooks, so the exam always holds surprises for candidates. You cannot cram for this subject or study specific texts, so I am quite nervous."

Accompanying her child to the examination at Chương Mỹ A Upper Secondary School in Chương Mỹ Ward, Nguyễn Thu Trang said the family had not placed pressure on their child and had registered for a school suited to the child's ability, without additionally registering a private school as a back-up. "The family and the school have always supported the child together, so this morning our child went to the exam feeling very relaxed. We see this as one of the first great experiences of our child's life," Trang said.

Given the large number of candidates, Hà Nội has designated 224 examination venues with 5,300 regular examination rooms and 385 reserve rooms. All preparations and co-ordination with relevant forces, units and localities were completed before the examination began. The Department of Education and Training also instructed venues to step up security and safety measures, including checking examination rooms and cabinets used to store papers and answer scripts, reviewing security camera systems, making arrangements to safeguard candidates' personal belongings, ensuring food hygiene and safety, co-ordinating traffic management, and preparing contingency plans for storms and heavy rain.

On the morning of May 29, the department organised examination regulation briefings and registration procedures for all 224 venues across the city.

According to a departmental report, 123,467 of 124,082 candidates completed registration, a rate of 99.5 per cent. Some 615 candidates were absent, likely because they and their families had proactively enrolled in vocational training or private schools.

Of the personnel on duty, 17,803 of 17,816 officials, teachers and staff were present, a rate of 99.93 per cent. Absentees were replaced by reserve teachers in line with examination regulations. Five candidates across the city require assistance during the examination due to health conditions.

Although this examination is held annually and most of those on duty have considerable experience, the Hà Nội City Examination and Enrolment Steering Committee has stressed that no stage of the process should be taken for granted, in order to ensure the examination is conducted with rigour and transparency while providing the most favourable conditions possible for candidates and their families.

Localities, units and examination venues have also prepared response measures for unexpected situations such as bad weather, power outages or other unforeseen factors. The city's Steering Committee has conveyed an overriding message to all venues: maintain strict standards without creating unnecessary stress, while doing everything possible to support candidates throughout the examination.

The Grade 10 upper secondary school entrance examination in Hà Nội will be held over two days, May 30 and 31. Candidates who have registered for specialist classes will continue to sit their specialist subject papers on June 1. — VNS