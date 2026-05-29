Intellectual property rights

Intellectual property (IP) violations remain complicated in several sectors and localities affecting the investment climate and the legitimate rights of businesses and consumers. In response, authorities have launched a nationwide crackdown on IP violations, with stricter enforcement measures and tougher penalties.
Nearly 125,000 students in Hà Nội reported to exam sites on Friday for final briefings and administrative checks ahead of the city’s high-stakes public high school entrance exams, due to be held on May 30 and 31.
The Việt Nam Coast Guard (VCG) has detected and handled 700 cases involving 985 individuals violating maritime regulations and laws during the first half of 2026, officials said at a conference in Hà Nội on May 27.
Việt Nam National University-HCM City (VNU-HCM) has established itself as a regional pioneer in educational governance, with its newly updated quality assurance framework formally recognised and shared as a good practice across Southeast Asia.
High-dose vitamin A supplementation for children in the target age group is an effective, safe and low-cost preventive nutritional intervention that brings substantial benefits in preventing vitamin A deficiency and improving child health.