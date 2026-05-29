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Intellectual property rights

May 29, 2026 - 17:00
Intellectual property (IP) violations remain complicated in several sectors and localities affecting the investment climate and the legitimate rights of businesses and consumers. In response, authorities have launched a nationwide crackdown on IP violations, with stricter enforcement measures and tougher penalties.

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