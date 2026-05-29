Nearly 1,000 maritime law violators caught by Việt Nam Coast Guard in H1

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Coast Guard (VCG) has detected and handled 700 cases involving 985 individuals violating maritime regulations and laws during the first half of 2026, officials said at a conference in Hà Nội on May 27.

The figures represent a year-on-year increase in both the number of offences and the value of seized evidence compared to the same period in 2025.

Speaking at the conference, Major General Lê Đình Cường, Commander of the VCG, highly praised the units for their comprehensive law enforcement efforts, which successfully maintained security, order, and safety across the country's waters.

Among the recorded cases, the force initiated criminal proceedings in 48 cases involving 64 individuals. Administrative penalties were imposed in 569 cases involving 612 individuals, while 78 cases with 281 individuals were handed over to other competent authorities for further investigation.

The total amount gathered from administrative fines and the estimated value of confiscated smuggled goods exceeded VNĐ60 billion (US$2.4 million).

The VCG leadership noted that all operations, arrests, and legal proceedings were executed strictly in accordance with national laws, ensuring absolute safety for personnel, vessels, and equipment.

Delegates at the conference also discussed ongoing challenges in maritime law enforcement and proposed measures to enhance cross-agency cooperation, both within and outside the military.

A primary focus for the near future will be the implementation of a peak campaign targeting drug-related crimes at sea.

Looking ahead to the remainder of the year, Cường asked all coast guard units to strengthen their intelligence-gathering and situational analysis capabilities to preemptively tackle maritime crimes.

“Inspections, detentions, and legal processing must remain swift, rigorous, and fully aligned with the nation's political, legal, and diplomatic requirements,” he said.

Units were also urged to step up public education on maritime laws to prevent violations effectively.

Performance reviewed

In a related development, the VCG's Emulation Block No 2 held a conference in HCM City on May 26 to review its "Determined to Win" emulation movement for the first half of 2026.

The block, which coordinates the Coast Guard Regions Nos 1, 2, 3, and 4, deployed over 545 ship and boat patrols, safely covering more than 323,000 nautical miles to protect national sovereignty, enforce laws, combat Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) fishing, and conduct search and rescue operations.

During the six-month period, the block inspected 171 vessels, confiscating over one million litres of DO oil and nearly 1,000 tonnes of coal.

Total administrative fines and seized property value exceeded VNĐ23 billion ($905,500).

Furthermore, the units collaborated to crack 18 drug-related cases, detaining 37 suspects, and successfully rescued 71 fishermen and crew members at sea.

The emulation movement was also closely integrated with mass mobilisation and social security programmes.

Law enforcement dissemination on maritime regulations and anti-IUU fishing was provided to over 31,490 local residents and 52,837 crew members aboard 6,117 fishing vessels.

The block also gifted over 4,100 national flags, alongside scholarships and bicycles, to disadvantaged students and fishing communities.

Addressing the event, Major General Trần Văn Xuân, Deputy Political Commissar of the VCG, commended the block's achievements.

He asked the units to foster closer cooperation, share innovative practices, and launch high-impact emulation campaigns to mark upcoming major milestones, including the 80th anniversary of National Resistance Day (December 19, 1946 – December 19, 2026) and the 30th anniversary of the VCG’s Traditional Day (August 28, 1998 – August 28, 2028). — VNS