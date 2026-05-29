Deputy PM launches drive to protect children online

HÀ NỘI — Protecting and supporting children in the digital environment is both an urgent requirement and a long-term strategy, Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Thị Thanh Trà said on Friday.

She made the remarks at the launch ceremony for the programme Protecting and supporting children’s development in the online environment for the 2026–2030 period, held in Hà Nội by the Ministry of Public Security.

Deputy PM Trà said cyberspace has become an integral part of children’s learning and play, but it also carries significant risks.

These include harmful content entering children’s daily lives, online insults and threats, and seemingly harmless clicks that can lead to fraud, personal data breaches and other dangers children are not equipped to handle.

She warned that such risks are not distant but present in the phones and online platforms children use every day. If adults fall even a step behind, children can suffer serious harm in the virtual world.

She stressed that protecting and supporting children online is no longer the sole responsibility of families, schools or authorities, but a duty shared by the entire political system, society and local communities.

The 2026–2030 programme comes as Việt Nam prepares for the Action Month for Children and International Children’s Day on June 1.

“This is a concrete action to demonstrate our commitment to Vietnamese children,” said Deputy PM Trà.

She said efforts to protect children online have delivered positive results so far, but major challenges remain.

Online child abuse is becoming more sophisticated, complex and transnational, while digital skills and guidance among some parents, teachers and members of the public remain limited.

She said this requires more coordinated, faster, firmer, accountable and practical action.

Deputy PM Trà called on ministries and agencies at central and local levels to fully implement the Party’s directives and the State’s legal policies on child protection, care and education and to ensure unified and synchronised action from central to local level.

She urged stronger State management, improved mechanisms, greater public awareness and enhanced capacity among specialised forces. She also called for closer inter-agency coordination, particularly through information technology and digital transformation, to strengthen child protection.

Authorities, she added, must be more proactive in early warning and prevention and in detecting and strictly handling acts of online child abuse.

At the same time, she called for the promotion of cultural and literary works, healthy recreational activities and artistic programmes to support children’s mental well-being.

Each family, she said, must remain a loving, safe and reliable refuge where children are heard, supported and accompanied, adding that no technology can replace parental care and no safeguard is stronger than family companionship.

Schools, she said, should not only provide knowledge but also equip pupils with digital skills, self-protection abilities and responsible behaviour in cyberspace.

Addressing technology companies, social media platforms and telecommunications firms, Deputy PM Trà called on them to take stronger social and ethical responsibility and help build a safer, more civilised and child-friendly digital environment.

To children, she urged safe and responsible internet use, adherence to the Five Teachings of Uncle Hồ and the pursuit of knowledge and creativity to become confident and resilient digital citizens contributing to a prosperous and happy Việt Nam.

Also at the ceremony, Deputy Minister of Health Nguyễn Tri Thức said the Ministry of Health remained committed to decisive and responsible action to implement the programme effectively.

The ministry will finalise the legal framework, strengthen inter-sectoral coordination and continue reviewing, amending and supplementing the Law on Children and related regulations.

It will also lead research into the impact of the online environment on children’s physical and mental health and expand cooperation with international organisations, socio-political organisations and child protection networks. — VNS