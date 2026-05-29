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109 Vietnamese citizens handed over by Cambodia

May 29, 2026 - 19:44
Cambodia’s General Department of Immigration under the Ministry of Interior deported the group for violations of regulations related to immigration, labour and residency.
A total of 109 Vietnamese citizens working in Cambodia are deported by the General Department of Immigration under Cambodia’s Ministry of Interior for violating the country’s regulations on immigration, labour and residency. — VNA/VNS Photo

AN GIANG — Authorities in the southern province of An Giang on Friday received 109 Vietnamese citizens repatriated from Cambodia through the Tịnh Biên International Border Gate.

The handover was carried out by Cambodian authorities in coordination with the Tịnh Biên International Border Gate's Border Guard Station and relevant Vietnamese agencies.

According to initial information, the citizens, mostly from northern, central, Central Highlands and Mekong Delta localities, had entered Cambodia through different border crossings at various times to seek employment.

Cambodia’s General Department of Immigration under the Ministry of Interior deported the group for violations of regulations related to immigration, labour and residency.

Following the handover, border guards and competent forces conducted health checks, provided initial medical support, and completed legal and administrative procedures for the returnees.

During the screening and verification process, authorities also identified a number of individuals who had previously been repatriated from Cambodia and banned from re-entering the country, but later returned illegally.

After reception procedures were completed, the citizens were transferred to the An Giang Police and other relevant agencies for further investigation and processing in line with legal regulations. — VNA/VNS

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