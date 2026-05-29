Man prosecuted for employing 18 overstaying Bangladeshi workers

HCM CITY — A man from HCM City has been charged with organising illegal stay in Việt Nam, police in the southern province of Tây Ninh said on Friday.

Nguyễn Minh Hùng, 60, is accused of hiring workers while knowing they had overstayed their temporary residence permits in Việt Nam.

The offence was uncovered during an administrative inspection by local police at Thiên Minh Production Trading Export–Import Co Ltd in Đức Lập Commune, Tây Ninh Province.

Authorities found 18 Bangladeshi nationals working without valid visas after overstaying their temporary residence permits and failing to complete renewal procedures.

According to the initial investigation, in December 2025, Thiên Minh Company signed a contract to purchase finished wood products from a company in the neighbouring Đồng Nai Province. Defects were later found in the products after delivery, prompting the partner company to send several workers, including six Bangladeshi nationals, to carry out repairs.

During their time at Thiên Minh, the workers reportedly found the working conditions favourable and asked to continue working there. However, they were ineligible to register for temporary residence, obtain work permits or sign labour contracts as they had overstayed their permitted stay in Việt Nam.

Investigators said Hùng later recruited a total of 18 Bangladeshi workers, allegedly due to lower labour costs. Without formal labour contracts, the company also avoided obligations such as health insurance, hazardous-duty allowances and other benefits required under current regulations.

The Bangladeshi nationals have been transferred to the relevant authorities for deportation in accordance with the law.

The investigation unit under Tây Ninh Provincial Police is continuing its inquiry into the case. — VNS