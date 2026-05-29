WHO urges stronger protection for youth from tobacco and nicotine addiction

HÀ NỘI — During the National No Tobacco Week and ahead of World No Tobacco Day on May 31, the World Health Organization (WHO) in Việt Nam is calling for stronger action to protect children and young people from tobacco and nicotine addiction.

Under this year’s theme, 'Unmasking the appeal – countering tobacco and nicotine addiction', WHO is urging vigilance to expose industry tactics.

WHO Representative in Việt Nam Dr Angela Pratt said: “The truth is that tobacco and nicotine products are designed to attract young people and keep them addicted for life. Our responsibility as public health leaders is to break that addiction.”

Việt Nam continues to be recognised globally for strong leadership in tobacco control. At the World Health Assembly last week, a World No Tobacco Day Award was presented to Việt Nam’s Deputy Minister of Health, recognising the contributions of the Ministry of Health’s Department of Legislation, the Health Policy and Strategy Institute, the Poison Control Centre at Bạch Mai Hospital, and the Vietnam Tobacco Control Fund.

There are promising signs that the ban on e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products is reducing youth use and resulting in fewer emergency cases and more enforcement. Tobacco tax reforms are also expected to have a major impact.

WHO estimates that by 2031, these reforms could help 2.1 million people quit or avoid smoking and prevent around 700,000 premature deaths in the coming decades.

“Việt Nam has made significant progress and positioned itself as a leader in tobacco control. Now is the time to go further and lock in these gains,” Dr Pratt said.

In revisions to the Tobacco Harm Control Law in 2026, Việt Nam has the opportunity to fully reflect the ban on e-cigarettes in the law, including a comprehensive ban on parts, components and related products, such as nicotine pouches. On tobacco, Việt Nam should ban point-of-sale displays, strengthen pack warnings, remove designated indoor smoking areas and enforce smoking bans.

Dr Pratt welcomed the idea of a 'smoke-free generation' of youth without tobacco or nicotine addiction.

“This would be a very bold and ambitious step, but we must remember that children and youth will have the best chance of growing up nicotine and tobacco-free if e-cigarettes and related products are also comprehensively banned, and proven tobacco measures are put in place.

“Protecting young people from tobacco and nicotine-related harms must remain a national priority. Strong tobacco control is one of the smartest investments Việt Nam can make,” she said.

WHO reaffirmed to the Government its support, alongside partners, in advancing proven measures to protect public health. — VNS