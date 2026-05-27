CapitaLand Development unveils Maison Privée in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — CapitaLand Development (CLD) has unveiled Maison Privée, a luxury residential development located within the well-established Ciputra Township in Tây Hồ, Hà Nội.

Situated in one of Hà Nội’s most prestigious residential enclaves, the development is favoured by affluent local residents and expatriates. Developed in partnership with Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. and Nomura Real Estate Development Co., Ltd., the project comprises 490 high-rise residential units with a projected total gross development value of approximately US$450 million (VNĐ11.7 trillion).

Maison Privée occupies a prime, centrally located site spanning approximately 0.8 hectares. Reflecting its name, French for 'private home', the development is designed as an exclusive address that prioritises privacy, discretion and a curated residential experience for residents. The development benefits from seamless connectivity to Ring Road 2 and Ring Road 3, offering convenient access to key destinations, including approximately 20 minutes to Nội Bài International Airport and 15 minutes to Hà Nội’s city centre. Construction is slated to commence in 3Q 2026 and scheduled for completion within 1Q 2029.

Tan Wee Hsien, CEO, CLD Vietnam and International, said: “CLD is pleased to unveil Maison Privée, an exclusive luxury residential landmark in Ha Noi, thoughtfully crafted for the city’s discerning and sophisticated homeowners. Following the success of The Senique Hanoi, Maison Privée marks another significant milestone in partnership with Mitsubishi Estate and Nomura Real Estate Development.

"This project reflects CLD’s ongoing commitment to continue delivering high-quality residential developments that meet the evolving expectations of homebuyers in Hà Nội. Amid Việt Nam’s strong economic momentum, rapid urbanisation, and a growing affluent population, demand for high-quality residential projects in Hà Nội continues to rise. CLD currently has a portfolio of over 19,000 units in Việt Nam, and Maison Privée further strengthens our market presence as part of our strategic plan to reach 30,000 units by 20s29. As we scale our portfolio, we remain focused on creating vibrant communities by delivering quality homes. Looking ahead, we are planning an exclusive preview of Maison Privée in 4Q 2026.”

Redefining premium city living for Hà Nội’s sophisticated homeowners

Maison Privée is comprised of 490 luxury units across two 35-storey towers, presenting a diverse portfolio: from two-bedroom-plus suites spanning 98 square metres, to opulent duplexes exceeding 400 square metres, complemented with thoughtfully curated commercial spaces for everyday convenience. Surrounded by nearly 100 hectares of landscaped greenery and open spaces, the development will offer sweeping panoramic views over the Ciputra golf course, harmonising the vibrancy of urban living with a sense of tranquillity and well-being.

Set to be the first project in Việt Nam to achieve WELL for Residential Pre-Certification, Maison Privée places wellness at the heart of its design. The development is thoughtfully designed with meticulous attention to detail, placing strong emphasis on enhancing indoor air quality alongside comprehensive water filtration systems that support a holistic, health-focused living experience. Residents will also enjoy a suite of exclusive amenities, including private lift lobbies, the inaugural supercar garage in Hà Nội, an indoor all-season pool, and a rooftop pool with breathtaking views across Hà Nội’s urban skyline.

Strategically located with seamless connectivity to key urban nodes, Maison Privée offers homeowners a balance of exclusivity and urban convenience. The development is part of an internationally diverse community and provides residents access to a comprehensive ecosystem of lifestyle amenities within and around Ciputra Township. These include renowned international schools featuring the United Nations International School of Hanoi (UNIS) and Singapore International School (SIS), along with premium retail options such as Lotte Mall West Lake Hanoi.

CapitaLand Development (CLD) is the development arm of CapitaLand Group, with a portfolio worth S$17.8 billion as of March 31, 2026. Focusing on its core markets of Singapore, China and Viet Nam, CLD’s well-established real estate development capabilities span across various asset classes, including integrated developments, retail, office, lodging, residential, business parks, industrial, and logistics.

CLD (Vietnam) oversees and grows CLD’s investment and development business in Viet Nam, where it has built an extensive presence over 30 years. CLD (Vietnam)’s portfolio comprises one SOHO development, one integrated development, and over 19,000 quality homes across 20 projects. Its strong expertise in master planning, land development and project execution has won numerous accolades, including Asia Pacific Property Awards, PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards, PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards and Golden Dragon Award.