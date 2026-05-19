Seven Vinmec hospitals earn 4-star Global Hospital Ratings in 2026

Consistent international standards across the entire system

According to the Global Hospital Rating announcement, the seven Vinmec hospitals awarded 4 stars are Vinmec Times City, Vinmec Central Park, Vinmec Da Nang, Vinmec Hai Phong, Vinmec Ha Long, Vinmec Nha Trang, and Vinmec Phu Quoc.

In particular, Vinmec Times City and Vinmec Central Park received 5-star ratings in two critical categories: Clinical Services and Patient Safety & Experience. These are two flagship hospitals within the Vinmec Healthcare System and members of the Cleveland Clinic Connected global hospital network (USA). Both hospitals have been highly recognised for pioneering the implementation of Joint Commission International (JCI) standards, as well as other stringent international quality standards in disease management, patient-reported outcome measurements (PROMs), and continuous quality improvement driven by real-world data.

Vinmec Times City was also recognised for its comprehensive specialty system and advanced clinical strengths, including orthopaedics utilising 3D and robotic technologies, organ transplantation, immunology and allergy, cardiology, and cell therapy. Meanwhile, Vinmec Central Park stands out for its expertise in cardiology and neurology, alongside its palliative care model for cancer patients, which was honoured at the Healthcare Asia Awards 2026.

In addition to the seven ranked hospitals, Vinmec currently has three newly launched hospitals — Vinmec Can Tho, Vinmec Smart City, and Vinmec Ocean Park 2 — which have been in operation for less than one year and will participate in the next evaluation cycle. According to Prof. Dr Trần Trung Dũng, CEO of Vinmec Healthcare System, these facilities are also being invested in and operated under the same rigorous standards applied across the entire system, with the goal of achieving international recognition in the near future.

Achieving international standards through real capabilities

Global Hospital Rating is a prestigious global hospital ranking system conducted by Newsweek in collaboration with Statista. The rankings recognise hospital excellence on a 1-to-5-star scale based on criteria including scope of clinical services, timeliness of care, patient experience and safety, information technology, and workforce engagement.

According to Prof. Dung, the Global Hospital Rating results are not merely recognition at a single point in time, but the culmination of 14 years of development and continuous advancement by the Vinmec Healthcare System.

Throughout this journey, Vinmec has pioneered numerous advanced medical technologies in Việt Nam and the region, including the world’s youngest paediatric cancer patient to receive a fully 3D-printed femur replacement, Việt Nam’s first paediatric drug-resistant epilepsy treatment using the AutoGuide robotic navigation system, CAR-T cell therapy for haematologic cancers, and successful complex liver transplant procedures. These achievements have enabled Vietnamese patients to access high-tech treatments domestically instead of seeking care abroad.

Alongside clinical expertise, Vinmec has invested heavily in building a quality platform aligned with stringent international standards. The system holds numerous globally recognised certifications, including JCI, ACC, AABB, RTAC, UCARE, ADCARE, CAP, and AFC. Vinmec is also among the few healthcare systems in Việt Nam with four Centres of Excellence (COEs) accredited by leading international medical organisations, reaffirming its internationally recognised quality of care.

Thanks to these efforts, Vinmec has continuously received prestigious international recognition, including “Việt Nam’s No. 1 Hospital for Expats” by Indochina Research Vietnam. The system has also been honoured for two consecutive years at the Healthcare Asia Awards. In 2026 alone, Vinmec won three major categories: “Hospital Group of the Year”, “Patient Care Initiative of the Year”, and “ESG Programme of the Year”, in addition to multiple awards related to corporate social responsibility and sustainable development (CSR & ESG).

During a recent working session between the Medical Services Administration under Việt Nam’s Ministry of Health, Vinmec, and Statista Healthcare regarding Việt Nam’s participation in global hospital rankings, Matthias Hirsch commented: “The fact that seven hospitals within the same healthcare system simultaneously achieved 4-star ratings demonstrates a remarkably high level of operational consistency and alignment in quality governance. From an international benchmarking perspective, this level of system-wide consistency is particularly meaningful, as it reflects a structured governance framework, standardised processes, validated data, and a sustained commitment to patient-centred quality improvement across multiple facilities, rather than isolated excellence at a single hospital.”

According to Hirsch, this also demonstrates a clear commitment to data-driven quality governance and transparency — foundations that are becoming increasingly important for international comparability in healthcare.

At the same meeting, Dr Hà Anh Đức, Director General of the Medical Services Administration under Việt Nam’s Ministry of Health, emphasised that engaging with international hospital ranking models is essential as Việt Nam seeks to enhance healthcare quality, strengthen data transparency, and integrate with global standards. He also highly appreciated Vinmec’s capability and pioneering role in proactively fostering connections and promoting professional dialogue with international organisations, thereby contributing to elevating the position of Vietnamese healthcare on the global healthcare map.