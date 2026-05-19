Việt Nam rolls out unified software for foreigner temporary residence declarations

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's Ministry of Public Security has launched a unified software platform to handle temporary residence declarations for foreigners and lodging notifications for Vietnamese citizens, in a bid to modernise population and immigration management through digital transformation.

The Immigration Department under the ministry on Tuesday held a conference in Hà Nội to introduce the system to police units and local authorities nationwide.

According to Colonel Phạm Hoàng Điệp, deputy director of the Immigration Department, the shared software platform marks an important step towards synchronised and modernised residence management, particularly in the supervision of foreigners residing in Việt Nam.

Under the new system, accommodation providers such as hotels, guesthouses and homestays will no longer need to use multiple separate platforms to declare foreigners’ temporary residence status and report domestic guests. Instead, all information can be submitted through a single integrated platform (now available at the address tbltkbtt.bocongan.gov.vn in both English and Vietnamese languages).

Authorities said the system will automatically classify and transfer data to relevant agencies according to their functions and responsibilities, helping improve data sharing and state management related to security and public order.

The ministry said pilot deployments in several localities have produced positive initial results, meeting operational requirements while making procedures easier for grassroots police units and accommodation establishments.

For foreigner temporary residence declarations specifically, the software has already been tested alongside a new foreigner management workflow in HCM City, Quảng Ninh Province and Thanh Hoá Province.

Officials said many procedural steps in the pilot programme were built directly on the software platform, making the nationwide rollout an important foundation for the future implementation of a new standardised foreigner management process across Việt Nam.

The Ministry of Public Security plans to officially implement the new foreigner management process nationwide from June 15, 2026.

At the conference, representatives from Division 5 under the Immigration Department presented the software system and addressed questions and recommendations from local police units regarding deployment and operation.

Police units and local authorities were instructed to study the guidance materials carefully and proactively report any difficulties during the rollout process.

The ministry said the software is scheduled to be deployed uniformly from May 21 and is expected to operate fully and smoothly nationwide before July 1, 2026.

The number of foreigners entering Việt Nam has continued to rise in recent years as the country is implementing more open and convenient immigration policies while stepping up tourism promotion, trade and investment activities, and international exchanges aimed at enhancing its global profile.

Việt Nam received over 22.8 million foreign arrivals in 2025, the highest figure ever recorded and an increase of around 18 per cent compared with 2024. In 2026, the country has recorded more than 9 million foreign arrivals to date, making for an impressive 22.5 per cent jump year-on-year. — VNS