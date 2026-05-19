Vietnamese Embassy in Indonesia warns about illegal networks

JAKARTA — The Vietnamese Embassy in Indonesia has just issued a notice on its official Facebook page, warning Vietnamese citizens about the numerous arrests in Indonesia related to fraud and illegal gambling rings.

According to the embassy, the Indonesian authorities have recently arrested 125 Vietnamese citizens in Batam City on suspicion of involvement in an online investment scam.

Additionally, another 228 citizens were also arrested in the capital city Jakarta for being relating to an illegal gambling ring.

These incidents are currently under investigation by Indonesian authorities.

The embassy recommends that citizens strictly abide by Indonesian laws as well as be wary of job offers or activities that appear to violate the law in the host country.

The Vietnamese diplomatic mission in Indonesia also stated that recently, some individuals on social media have been claiming to provide consular services and process documents for Vietnamese citizens.

They also advised citizens not to use consular services through intermediaries or brokers to avoid the risk of fraud or legal problems.

For guidance and assistance with consular procedures, citizens are advised to contact the Consular Section of the Embassy directly via the single phone number +62 811-161-025 (WhatsApp, Zalo) or visit the Embassy in person.

The Vietnamese Embassy in Indonesia affirms that it is not responsible for any information, services, or incidents arising from unofficial sources. — VNS