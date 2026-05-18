Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Man sentenced to death for killing mother, attacking sister in drug-induced episode

May 18, 2026 - 17:09
The defendant told the court he had been addicted to drugs for nearly a decade and asked to receive the harshest possible sentence.
Defendant Vũ Văn Hà stands trial at the People’s Court of HCM City’s eastern division on May 18. The court sentenced him to death for killing his mother and attacking his sister while under the influence of drugs. — VNA/VNS Photo

HCM CITY — A court in HCM City on Monday sentenced a man to death for murdering his mother and attacking his elder sister during a methamphetamine-induced episode last year.

The People’s Court of HCM City’s eastern division sentenced 34-year-old Vũ Văn Hà, from the central province of Thanh Hoá, to death on a murder charge and an additional two years in prison for illegal drug use. The combined sentence was the death penalty.

The court said Hà’s actions were particularly brutal and inhumane as the victims were his own blood relatives. Judges ruled that the highest penalty was necessary to deter similar crimes and protect society.

According to the indictment, Hà was a long-term drug addict under post-rehabilitation monitoring in Long Hương Commune, HCM City. He lived with his mother, identified as N.T.N., his sister V.T.N., and her two daughters.

At around 3am on September 22, 2025, Hà took a knife from the kitchen and threatened family members while they were sleeping in the living room, forcing them into the yard.

He later attacked his mother and sister when they attempted to go back inside the house. His mother died at the scene from severe blood loss.

His sister and her two children managed to escape and were taken to Bà Rịa General Hospital for emergency treatment. Medical assessments found the sister sustained a 4 per cent injury rate from a neck wound.

Investigators later confirmed that Hà tested positive for narcotics.

At the trial, Hà admitted he had been addicted to drugs for nearly 10 years and had previously undergone rehabilitation before relapsing. He said there had been no conflict or arguments with his mother or sister before the attack.

The defendant told the court he felt deeply ashamed and remorseful, adding that he did not dare face his family and wished to receive the maximum sentence. — VNS

murder crime

see also

More on this story

Society

Basic salary to rise to $95 per month from July

The Government will adjust the basic salary after reporting to the National Assembly for consideration and decision, in line with the State budget’s capacity, the consumer price index and the country’s economic growth rate.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom