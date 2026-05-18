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Sơn La launches 800MW floating solar power project

May 18, 2026 - 17:44
The 800MW floating solar power project on the Sơn La hydropower reservoir is expected to supply around 1.25 billion kWh of clean electricity annually to the national grid.
Representatives sign investment commitments and cooperation agreements at the ceremony. — VNA/VNS Photo Quang Quyết

HÀ NỘI — Construction has begun on a major floating solar power project on the Sơn La hydropower reservoir in Sơn La Province, underscoring Việt Nam’s continued push to expand renewable energy capacity in the northwest region.

Authorities in Sơn La Province on Monday held a groundbreaking ceremony for the 800MW floating solar plant alongside a supporting floating buoy and plastics manufacturing facility. The projects are being developed by Son La BP Energy JSC and Son La BP Floating Plastics Manufacturing JSC.

The floating solar project carries a total investment of around VNĐ17 trillion (US$646 million). Once operational, it is expected to generate about 1.25 billion kWh of clean electricity annually for the national grid, supplying power to Sơn La Province and northern Việt Nam.

Covering more than 1,139 hectares of water surface and 60 hectares of land, the plant will use photovoltaic panels, distributed inverters and a battery energy storage system equivalent to about 10 per cent of installed capacity for two hours.

Construction is scheduled from late 2026 to 2030 in four phases. The first 200MW phase is expected to enter commercial operation in 2027, with the full 800MW project targeted for completion by the end of 2029.

Provincial authorities said the development would make a significant contribution to local economic growth, with annual disbursement estimated at VNĐ5-6 trillion during the construction period.

Alongside the solar facility, investors are also building a VNĐ317 billion buoy and plastics factory in Chiềng Lao Commune. The facility is designed to produce floating structures for solar projects in Sơn La as well as domestic and international markets.

The Sơn La hydropower reservoir area in Chiềng Lao Commune, where the floating solar project will be developed. — VNA/VNS Photo 

Speaking at the ceremony, Đỗ Văn Kiên, a representative of the management board of Son La BP Energy JSC, said the company had prepared financing, manpower and equipment and had signed agreements with consultants, contractors and technical partners to accelerate implementation.

Nguyễn Đình Việt, chairman of the Sơn La People’s Committee, said the province would continue to support investors by facilitating infrastructure connections and administrative procedures to ensure the projects progress on schedule.

Sơn La is considered one of Việt Nam’s most promising renewable energy hubs due to its large hydropower reservoirs, strong transmission infrastructure and high solar radiation levels of 4.2–4.8 kWh per square metre per day.

Render of the floating solar power project in Sơn La hydropower reservoir. — VNA/VNS Photo

Under the revised National Power Development Plan VIII, Sơn La has been allocated 7,785.4MW of electricity generation capacity including hydropower, wind power, pumped-storage hydropower and solar energy projects. — BIZHUB/VNS

 

floating solar power Son La hydropower

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