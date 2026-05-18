Nghệ An launches infrastructure works for $2.2 billion LNG power plant

HÀ NỘI — Nghệ An Province on Monday launched technical infrastructure works and broke ground for the Quỳnh Lập LNG thermal power plant, one of the largest energy projects in north-central Việt Nam.

The project, located in Tân Mai Commune, has a planned capacity of 1,500 megawatts and a total investment of nearly US$2.2 billion. The investors include PetroVietnam Power Corporation, Nghệ An Sugar Company and the Republic of Korea’s SK Innovation.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, which was also part of a series of events to mark the 136th anniversary of President Hồ Chí Minh’s birth, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Võ Trọng Hải described the project as strategically important for national energy development.

The LNG plant was also a key driver project under the 2021-30 development plan of Nghệ An Province and expected to provide a stable and more environmentally friendly electricity source for the national grid while supporting industrial development in Nghệ An and the wider north-central region, he said.

The project is also expected to boost services, logistics and port infrastructure development, create jobs, increase local budget revenues and strengthen the province’s ability to attract investment.

The groundbreaking marked an important milestone in Nghệ An’s efforts to shift its economic structure toward industrialisation, green growth and sustainable development.

The project is expected to be completed and put into operation in 2025-30 to provide a stable power supply for the national grid. — VNS