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Ministries propose $385 million capital injection for central housing fund

May 18, 2026 - 12:49
At the local level, 13 provinces and cities have completed the establishment of funds and are seeking approval from provincial people’s councils for additional capital allocations, the report said.

 

Construction of a social housing project in Bình Thuận Ward, Lâm Đồng Province. — VNA/VNS Photo 

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Construction said it is working with the Ministry of Finance to propose an initial charter capital allocation of VNĐ10 trillion(US$385 million) for a central housing fund under the 2026-30 medium-term public investment plan.

This is part efforts to expand affordable housing towards the target to build one million social housing units by 2030.

The ministry’s report on social housing development and the rollout of national housing fund showed that 781 social housing projects with a combined 720,055 units have been implemented nationwide. Of those, 231 projects with a total of 180,850 units have been completed, while 234 projects with 233,962 units are under construction and 316 projects totalling 305,243 units have received investment approval.

The ministry proposed allocation includes VNĐ5 trillion in 2026 and another VNĐ5 trillion during 2029-30.  

At the local level, 13 provinces and cities have completed the establishment of funds and are seeking approval from provincial people’s councils for additional capital allocations, the report said.

Another 20 localities are finalising procedures to assign existing local financial funds to carry out housing fund functions.

Based on reports from 23 out of 34 provinces and cities, demand for rental housing during 2026-30 is estimated at 71,187 units across 18 provinces and cities.

The construction ministry said it would continue revising the laws on housing and real estate business for submission to the National Assembly in October 2026 towards  institutionalising successful pilot policies and address regulatory bottlenecks.

The ministry said it would focus on accelerating the completion of local housing funds in provinces that have yet to finalise the process and urged local governments to allocate initial capital in line with the established regulations.

It would also hasten the development of a nationwide digital housing and real estate database to improve transparency and speed up approval procedures for social housing beneficiaries.

The ministry said it would coordinate with the Ministry of Public Security to investigate illegal brokerage, fraud and manipulation involving social housing transactions.

Under the National Assembly's Resolution No. 201/2025/QH15, the national housing fund consists of a central housing fund established by the Government and local housing funds established by provincial people’s committees. — VNS

 

social housing projects growing demand accelerate

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