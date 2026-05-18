PM Hưng urges development of strategic tech with commercially viable, high-value products

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng has stressed the need to accelerate the development of strategic technologies capable of producing concrete, commercially viable products in 2026, with high added value and strong localisation rates to effectively improve labour productivity and the competitiveness of the economy.

He was speaking on Monday in Hà Nội at a ceremony marking Việt Nam Science, Technology and Innovation Day (May 18) and a national conference on strategic technology development.

At the event, Minister of Science and Technology Vũ Hải Quân said unlocking resources across the national innovation ecosystem would be critical to ensuring science, technology and innovation become genuine engines of development.

According to Quân, this process begins with building a modern, transparent and stable institutional framework that encourages creativity, while also reforming management thinking in science and technology.

He noted that innovation must be associated with experimentation, uncertainty and even the possibility of failure.

The Ministry of Science and Technology is continuing to improve regulations toward a controlled risk-acceptance approach, while promoting greater autonomy for scientific and technological organisations, reforming financial mechanisms, developing the science and technology market, protecting intellectual property rights and creating a more favourable environment for innovative enterprises, technology firms and Vietnamese start-ups.

At the conference, many presentations focused on mastering core technologies, developing digital platforms and promoting the commercialisation of Vietnamese technology products in fields such as cloud computing, cybersecurity, semiconductors, artificial intelligence and quantum technology.

PM Hưng said Việt Nam Science, Technology and Innovation Day is not only an occasion to honour scientists, intellectuals and entrepreneurs for their achievements in research, technological development and innovation, but also an opportunity to inspire national pride in Vietnamese intelligence and creativity, especially among younger generations.

He praised generations of officials, public employees and researchers working in science and technology, particularly those whose sacrifices and quiet dedication have contributed to innovation efforts across the country and overseas.

Highlighting Việt Nam’s goals of becoming a modern industrialised nation by 2030 and a high-income developed country by 2045, the Prime Minister described science, technology, innovation and digital transformation as key drivers for realising the country’s development aspirations.

He called on the Ministry of Science and Technology to play a central role, alongside ministries, local authorities, businesses, research institutes and universities, in advancing national science, technology, innovation and digital transformation strategies.

Priority, he said, should be given to effectively implementing plans for developing strategic technologies and strategic technology products.

The Prime Minister stressed that businesses, universities and research institutes must serve as the centre of the innovation ecosystem. Ministries and sectors assigned responsibilities by the Government should quickly develop programmes and commission enterprises and research institutions to develop core technologies and strategic products.

He also emphasised that incentive mechanisms and policies must be strong enough to work effectively in practice.

At the same time, authorities should urgently review and remove bottlenecks related to financial mechanisms for science, technology and innovation, while prioritising resources for strategic technologies, core technologies and technology enterprises.

He called for stronger development of capital markets for innovation, venture capital funds and innovative start-ups.

According to the Prime Minister, the State must perform its role effectively in guiding, connecting and commissioning research and development, while also acting as the ‘first buyer’ of strategic technology products once they meet required standards.

He urged greater efforts to master technologies, raise localisation rates, increase added value and improve the competitiveness of Vietnamese enterprises.

Calling for the development of an effective innovation ecosystem, Hưng affirmed that the State would focus on supporting businesses in improving their capacity to absorb and master technologies, as well as develop and commercialise strategic technology products.

Việt Nam, he said, must nurture technology enterprises capable of competing internationally and leading in strategic technology sectors.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the importance of international cooperation, including mechanisms requiring foreign-invested enterprises in Việt Nam to transfer technology and enabling the country to gradually participate in and master strategic technology supply chains.

He urged stronger mobilisation of overseas Vietnamese intellectuals and experts.

Human resource development, particularly high-quality talent, must also remain a top priority, he said, urging the creation of breakthrough mechanisms to identify, train, attract and effectively utilise talented individuals, especially leading experts, young scientists and technology specialists.

PM Hưng stressed the need to shift from a mindset of ‘doing things for formality’s sake’ to one focused on creating tangible products, real value and measurable effectiveness.

The Prime Minister called on intellectuals, scientists, experts, entrepreneurs, technology enterprises and society as a whole to jointly build a robust science, technology and innovation ecosystem for Việt Nam.

He affirmed that the Government remains committed to removing obstacles for stakeholders and creating the most favourable conditions for science, technology, innovation and digital transformation to truly become key drivers of national development in the new era. — VNS