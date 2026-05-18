Việt Nam prioritises 70 high technologies for strategic development

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Hưng has approved a new list of 70 high technologies prioritised for investment and development, alongside a catalogue of high-tech products eligible for development incentives.

Issued under Decision No. 23/2026/QD-TTg dated May 15, 2026, the list covers a wide range of technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), big data and data analytics, cloud and edge computing, distributed and high-performance computing, Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain, quantum technology, renewable and clean energy, advanced energy storage, AI-powered real-time disaster forecasting and warning systems, and next-generation microbiology technologies.

The decision also endorses a list of 100 high-tech products encouraged for development. These include AI- and data-based systems, equipment and software for identification, analysis, forecasting and automation; platforms supporting AI research and applications; big data-driven personalised learning software; smart STEAM education and training systems; unmanned aerial vehicles; environmentally friendly new-energy transport solutions; biopharmaceuticals for healthcare and agriculture; as well as next-generation vaccines, medical bio-products and diagnostic biological products.

The Ministry of Science and Technology has been tasked with coordinating with relevant ministries and agencies to periodically review and update the lists in line with socio-economic development needs and directives from competent authorities before submitting them to the Prime Minister for approval.

The decision will take effect on July 1 this year, replacing Decision No. 38/2020/QD-TTg issued on December 30, 2020.

Organisations previously granted certificates or recognition documents for high technologies and high-tech products under the 2020 decision will continue to enjoy the existing provisions until the expiry of their certificates or recognition documents. — VNA/VNS