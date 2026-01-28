Hà Nội approves landmark resolution on master plan with 100-year vision

HÀ NỘI — At its 31st session, the People’s Council of Hà Nội on Tuesday approved a resolution endorsing the core contents of the capital’s Master Plan with a 100-year vision.

The plan is described as a historic policy decision that will shape Hà Nội’s development as a capital of culture, identity and creativity, restructuring the city under a multi-polar, multi-centre and multi-layered urban model.

It aims to build a capital that is cultured, civilised and modern, with bright, green, clean and beautiful urban spaces that are resilient to climate change.

Permanent Deputy Chairman of the Hà Nội People’s Committee Dương Đức Tuấn said the new master plan sets out to position the capital not only as the nation’s political and administrative centre, but also as a central growth pole capable of creating development space and momentum, targeting double-digit growth over the long term. The plan has a vision that extends 100 years and beyond.

The ambition is for Hà Nội to take on its role as the capital of a high-income country with a socialist orientation, while serving as a driver for development across the Red River Delta, the capital region, the northern key economic zone and the country as a whole.

These adjustments are also intended to align with organisational restructuring, administrative boundary changes, the implementation of a two-tier local government model and consistency with the National Master Plan, the Red River Delta regional plan, inter-provincial connectivity and sectoral and thematic planning frameworks.

Strategically, the master plan shifts from a 2065 outlook to a long-term orientation extending past 2100, effectively setting a 100-year vision.

Development scenarios will be mapped across key milestones, including 2030, 2035, 2045, 2050, 2065, 2085 and 2100, towards a capital defined by culture, identity and creativity.

The plan seeks to harness existing strengths and potential while promoting global connectivity and competitiveness on par with leading capitals in the region and worldwide.

Under an open population scenario, which does not impose rigid controls on mechanical population growth but instead manages population in line with infrastructure carrying capacity, Hà Nội’s population is forecast to reach around 15-16 million by 2045 and 17-19 million by 2065.

The longer-term outlook from 2065 to 2100 envisages population growth accompanied by workforce rejuvenation and modernisation.

In terms of spatial and urban infrastructure development, the plan identifies nine growth poles.

These include the Central Urban Area on the right bank of the Red River, encompassing the historic core and expansion zones, designated as the cultural, historical and political hub of the capital, alongside an Olympic urban area.

The northern growth pole in the area of Đông Anh, Mê Linh and Sóc Sơn is positioned as an integration-driven engine, featuring international services, trade, finance and logistics linked to Nội Bài International Airport as well as high-tech industrial centres.

To the east, the Gia Lâm-Long Biên area is planned as a gateway and trade and service growth pole, with large regional commercial complexes, inland container depots and modern logistics hubs connected to National Highway 5 and the Hà Nội-Hải Phòng Expressway, linking the capital with the eastern economic triangle of Hải Phòng and Quảng Ninh.

The southern central urban pole in the Thường Tín-Phú Xuyên area will serve as an industrial and logistics engine, incorporating high-tech industry, high-tech agriculture, inter-regional services and multimodal transport hubs associated with Hà Nội’s second airport in the south, high-speed rail and river ports.

Another southern pole centred in the areas of Vân Đình and Đại Nghĩa is planned as an ecological landscape city along river corridors, integrating heritage and spiritual spaces linked to the city's second airport.

The southwestern pole in the Xuân Mai-Chương Mỹ area will focus on education, training and health care, combined with eco-resort development.

To the west, Hòa Lạc is designated as a science, technology, innovation and education urban area, anchored by the Hòa Lạc Hi-Tech Park and Vietnam National University, Hà Nội and connected along development corridors to western provinces like Phú Thọ, Sơn La and Thanh Hóa.

The northwestern pole around Sơn Tây and Ba Vì will develop as a cultural, historical and resort tourism region, coupled with national defence and security, with links to the areas of Vĩnh Yên, Vĩnh Phúc and Việt Trì.

Identified as a special landscape space, the Red River corridor itself will integrate finance, commercial services and tourism.

As for economic targets, the plan sets an average GRDP growth rate of over 11 per cent per year from 2026 through 2030, with per capita GRDP estimated to exceed US$12,000 by 2030.

By 2045, average growth is projected to remain above 11 per cent annually, with per capita GRDP reaching around $45,000.

By 2065, growth is expected to moderate to about 5 per cent per year, while per capita GRDP is forecast at approximately $100,000.

Social development goals include the near elimination of poverty under national standards by 2030.

The Human Development Index is expected to reach around 0.92 by 2045 and 0.95 by 2065, while the happiness index is targeted to hit 9.5 out of 10 by 2045.

Average life expectancy is projected to reach about 80 years by 2045.

By 2030, the city aims to have fundamentally resolved major environmental bottlenecks.

The resolution also outlines breakthrough tasks to address longstanding challenges, including flooding, traffic congestion, environmental pollution and the improvement of urban order as part of Hà Nội’s broader urban development agenda. — VNS