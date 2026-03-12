Politics & Law
Austrian Communist Party supports Việt Nam’s aspiration for national advancement

March 12, 2026 - 20:41
The Austrian Communist Party leader has proposed strengthening discussions and exchanges between the two parties, particularly in sharing Việt Nam’s experience in Party building, governance and development achievements.
Vietnamese ambassador to Austria Vũ Lê Thái Hoàng presents a letter of appreciation from the Communist Party of Việt Nam to Günther Hopfgartner, leader of the Communist Party of Austria. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The leader of the Communist Party of Austria (KPÖ), Günther Hopfgartner, on Wednesday congratulated the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) on the successful organisation of its 14th National Congress, and voiced his support for the country’s major guidelines, policies and strategic goals adopted at the congress.

Receiving Vietnamese ambassador to Austria Vũ Lê Thái Hoàng who came to deliver a letter of appreciation from the CPV Central Committee for the congratulatory message sent on the occasion of the CPV’s 14th National Congress, Günther Hopfgartner expressed admiration for Việt Nam’s remarkable and comprehensive achievements over the past four decades of Đổi Mới (Renewal) under the leadership of the CPV.    

He also proposed strengthening discussions and exchanges between the two parties, particularly in sharing Việt Nam’s experience in Party building, governance and the successful implementation of the Đổi Mới process.

He highlighted the importance of learning from Việt Nam’s creative application of Marxism–Leninism and Hồ Chí Minh Thought in the current context.

Hoàng, for his part, noted that the documents of the 14th National Congress set out major development milestones, including the centenary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and the 100th anniversary of the founding of the country.

The overarching goal is to maintain a peaceful and stable environment, promote rapid and sustainable development, improve people’s living standards and strengthen strategic autonomy and national resilience, strongly advancing to the new era of development, with the aim of making Việt Nam a developed, high-income country by 2045.

Regarding foreign policy, the congress reaffirmed Việt Nam’s consistent policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of external relations, as well as proactive, comprehensive, intensive and effective international integration.

The approach also emphasises the close coordination of Party diplomacy, State diplomacy and people-to-people diplomacy, alongside cooperation in the fields of security and defence, contributing responsibly to peace, stability, cooperation and sustainable development in the region and the world, he shared.

At the meeting, the two sides agreed to coordinate in organising activities to honour late Vietnamese President Hồ Chí Minh - national liberation hero and great man of culture - among the Austrian public, while promoting exchanges between the younger generations of the two countries. — VNA/VNS

Communist Party of Việt Nam Vietnam Austria diplomatic relations

Politics & Law

