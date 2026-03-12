PM Chính calls for mastery of defence technologies to boost self-reliance

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has called for stronger mastery of technologies in designing, manufacturing, repairing, upgrading and modernising security and defence products to enhance self-reliance and strategic autonomy in developing the country’s defence industry.

The PM made the remarks during a working session with the Ministry of National Defence on the sector's development, which was held at Viettel Group headquarters on Thursday.

At the meeting, officials from the ministry, the General Department of Defence Industry and Viettel reported on the leadership, direction and implementation of key tasks in defence industry development during the 2021–2025 term.

Under the coordinated and effective leadership of the Party and State, as well as the Central Military Commission and the defence ministry, Việt Nam’s defence industry has made remarkable progress during the 2021–2025 period, contributing significantly to the country’s overall development.

The sector has seen notable innovation and creativity, achieving positive results and new breakthroughs. These advances mark major technological progress and demonstrate the country’s growing capacity to research, design, manufacture and modernise various weapons and military equipment under Vietnamese brands.

Chính praised the armed forces for their achievements in advancing the defence industry over the past five years, saying that progress has strengthened the nation's self-reliance while helping build a revolutionary, elite and modern military.

Looking ahead, he urged the military to continue implementing tasks related to military building, including defence industry development in line with the resolutions of the Party Congress and other Party directives, as well as guidance from the Central Military Commission and Party General Secretary Tô Lâm.

Emphasising the importance of leveraging internal strength and maintaining strategic autonomy, the PM called on the armed forces to closely monitor and forecast developments, providing strategic advice to the Party and State on military, defence and defence industry matters. He stressed the need to respond flexibly and effectively to emerging situations, ensuring the country is never caught off guard.

Relevant agencies were also tasked with promoting science and technology development, innovation and digital transformation to create breakthroughs, enabling the country to master technologies in weapons design, production, repair, upgrading and modernisation.

He also called for the effective implementation of major defence industry programmes, projects and initiatives, particularly those involving high-tech products, while improving the quality of personnel through training and capacity-building.

Chính stressed the need to further combine defence development with socio-economic development, including expanding the production of dual-use technologies and products that can support economic growth and improve people’s livelihoods.

The PM expressed confidence that, with its proud traditions and strong spirit of unity, democracy, innovation and responsibility, the Việt Nam People's Army will successfully fulfil all assigned tasks. — VNS