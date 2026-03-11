First senior officials’ meeting of CPTPP in 2026 opens in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — The first Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM1) of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) in 2026 opened in Hà Nội on Wednesday, marking the start of a series of activities during Việt Nam’s CPTPP chairmanship this year.

The meeting, held in a hybrid format, brings together senior officials and experts from CPTPP member economies, including Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, the UK and the host country, while representatives from Mexico joined the opening session online.

Prior to the opening ceremony, a cultural programme introducing the heritage of Hà Nội was held to showcase the capital’s cultural identity to international delegates.

Through art performances, the programme highlighted Hà Nội as a city with more than a thousand years of history where tradition and modernity converge.

Việt Nam assumes the rotating chairmanship of the CPTPP in 2026. According to the schedule, SOM1 takes place in Hà Nội from March 10 to 13. In preparation for the chairmanship year, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Việt Nam issued Decision No. 141/QD-BCT on January 21, 2026, outlining a plan to implement activities during the year.

The meeting is regarded as the opening event of Việt Nam’s chairmanship year and serves as a forum for members to exchange views on cooperation priorities, orientations for agreement implementation, and coordination among member economies amid evolving global trade dynamics.

Addressing the opening session, Lê Triệu Dũng, Director of the Multilateral Trade Policy Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said Việt Nam hopes to contribute positively to maintaining the spirit of cooperation, dialogue and consensus among CPTPP members during its chairmanship.

He noted that the chair’s role is not only to facilitate meetings but also to foster an open and constructive environment that promotes dialogue and ensures all views are heard and respected. In the context of global economic uncertainties, maintaining an effective cooperation platform for members to exchange views and seek common solutions is increasingly important, he added.

Việt Nam expressed hope for continued support and close cooperation from all members throughout the chairmanship year. Active participation and constructive engagement from delegations will help address outstanding issues and shape new cooperation directions in line with evolving regional dynamics.

Dung said that Việt Nam’s CPTPP chairmanship 2026 is implemented under the theme “Shared Visions – Shared Actions”, reflecting members’ commitment to working together towards long-term development goals and translating shared visions into concrete outcomes.

During the year, members are expected to focus on several priorities, including strengthening and upgrading the agreement to keep pace with global trade trends and advancing the accession process of new members to expand the scope of cooperation.

Another priority is to enhance dialogue with partners outside the CPTPP and strengthen institutional frameworks and operational mechanisms to ensure the agreement operates effectively, transparently and sustainably, while improving the implementation of commitments for the benefits of businesses and people in member economies.

According to the agenda, SOM1 will discuss issues related to the implementation and future development of the agreement, including efforts to update and upgrade the CPTPP as a high-standard new-generation free trade agreement.

Members will also review accession processes of economies applying to join the agreement, including Costa Rica and Uruguay, as well as other potential partners. Discussions will also cover trade and investment dialogue mechanisms between the CPTPP and external partners and measures to strengthen implementation capacity.

Alongside the official agenda, several side events are being held to facilitate exchanges among delegations and introduce CPTPP partners to Việt Nam’s culture and people.

Through discussions at SOM1, CPTPP members are expected to further promote effective implementation of the agreement, strengthen regional economic cooperation and reinforce the CPTPP’s role in regional and global trade architecture. — VNA/VNS