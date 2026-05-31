Shangri-La Dialogue: Việt Nam’s vision praised as strategic, practical, forward-looking

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President of Việt Nam Tô Lâm’s keynote address at the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore has been widely praised for its strategic depth, practical approach and long-term vision for the region, according to a prominent Cambodian scholar who attended the event.

Associate Professor Dr. Neak Chandarith, Director of the Institute for International Studies and Public Policy (IISPP) at the Royal University of Phnom Penh (RUPP), stressed that it was the first time Việt Nam’s Party and State leader had been invited to deliver a keynote address at the opening session of the Shangri-La Dialogue, one of the leading security forums in the Asia-Pacific and the world.

According to the Cambodian scholar, one of the most notable aspects of the speech was its representation of the perspectives and concerns of small and middle-sized countries. He said General Secretary and President Lâm demonstrated a clear understanding of global challenges and presented a balanced voice that advocates sovereignty, equality and fairness for small and middle-sized nations amid an increasingly uncertain international environment.

Chandarith particularly agreed with the leader’s assessment that the world is currently facing three interconnected crises: a crisis of the international order, a crisis of development models and a crisis of strategic trust. These challenges, he noted, are placing growing pressure on smaller countries, making them more vulnerable to economic, technological and security-related pressures.

The scholar highlighted Việt Nam’s emphasis on the importance of respecting international law, particularly the Charter of the United Nations and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

He also praised Việt Nam’s focus on responsibly managing competition and preventing risks from emerging early and from afar. He noted that the Vietnamese leader proposed practical confidence-building measures, including early-warning mechanisms, emergency hotlines and incident-management procedures.

Regarding the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) issue, the Cambodian expert said Việt Nam has consistently advocated the peaceful settlement of disputes in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 UNCLOS, as well as the respect for the rights and legitimate interests of all parties. He added that Việt Nam’s pragmatic approach to trust-building offers a valuable model for smaller countries seeking to prevent small misunderstandings from escalating into broader conflicts.

Held in Singapore from May 29 to 31, the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue gathered more than 550 delegates from research institutions and defence and security agencies across 44 countries. — VNA/VNS