Việt Nam–Singapore relationship among ASEAN’s most progressive partnerships: scholar

SINGAPORE — The Việt Nam–Singapore relationship is regarded as one of the most progressive relations in Southeast Asia, Dr. Mohamed Effendy B Abdul Hamid, senior lecturer in Southeast Asian Studies at the National University of Singapore (NUS), has said in a recent interview with Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s correspondents in Singapore.

This assessment was shared by Professor Vũ Minh Khương from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, who pointed to the expanding scope of bilateral cooperation and intensified high-level exchanges, particularly the upcoming state visit to Singapore by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm from May 29-31.

Dr. Mohamed Effendy noted that since the early 2000s, the bilateral ties have evolved into one of the region’s most vibrant partnerships, contributing not only to regional stability but also strengthening the cohesion and resilience of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

He highlighted Singapore’s role as one of Việt Nam’s leading foreign investors, with billions of US dollars invested across a wide range of projects, reflecting the increasingly deep economic integration between the two countries.

The Singaporean scholar also stressed that both nations share a strong commitment to a rules-based international order and the peaceful settlement of disputes, creating a model of regional governance that other countries can follow.

Professor Khương said enthusiasm for cooperation is growing strongly at multiple levels, adding that the Vietnamese leader's upcoming visit is expected to inject fresh momentum into bilateral collaboration.

According to the professor, leaders of Việt Nam National University, HCM City, NUS and Vietnamese businesses are actively discussing cooperation in strategic sectors, including semiconductors, human resources training and solutions to major development challenges such as those facing the Mekong Delta.

He added that stronger cooperation in energy security, food security, maritime and aviation connectivity could deliver significant benefits for both countries. Vietnam can draw on Singapore’s governance experience and financial strengths, while Singapore can serve as a gateway linking Vietnam with leading global corporations based in the city-state.

Professor Khương also noted that enhanced connectivity between the two economies could help Việt Nam develop into a regional hub in several sectors, while enabling Singapore to support Việt Nam in attracting international talents and resources to address issues related to productivity, artificial intelligence sovereignty, data centres, renewable energy, water resource management and tourism.

He said deeper cooperation with Singapore could help some Vietnamese sectors achieve double-digit growth rates, particularly tourism and energy.

Given the broad cooperation potential, Professor Khương described the Vietnamese leader's upcoming visit as an important step in implementing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established by the two countries in March 2025.

He added that Việt Nam is expected to place greater emphasis on strategic cohesion with Singapore to support its rapid development goals, while also helping Singapore enhance resilience and sustain development efficiency in the years ahead. — VNA/VNS