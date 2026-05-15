Việt Nam–Norway partnership stronger than ever: Norway's Ambassador says

On the occasion of the 212th anniversary of the Constitution Day of Norway (May 17, 1814 – May 17, 2026), as well as the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Norway (November 25, 1971 – November 25, 2026), Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway Hilde Solbakken talks to Việt Nam News reporter Nguyễn Hằng about one of the world’s oldest constitutions still in use and the stronger-than-ever partnership between Norway and Việt Nam.

May I kindly invite Your Excellency to share a few reflections on Norway’s Constitution Day?

Norway’s Constitution dates back to 1814. It laid the foundation for Norway’s democratic values, commitment to the rule of law and protection of human rights. These values and principles have shaped our society for over two centuries.

The Norwegian Constitution is one of the world’s oldest constitutions still in use. It remains a living document that has been able to adapt to the times and the challenges of the modern world.

The day is very special to all Norwegians, wherever we are. In Norway, it is usually celebrated with children’s parades and gatherings of families and communities all over the country.

Could you highlight the key achievements in the diplomatic relations between Norway and Việt Nam over the past 55 years, as well as the prospects for further development of bilateral ties in the years ahead?

As we celebrate the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations, our partnership stands stronger than ever. Built on decades of cooperation evolving from broad development assistance, covering areas such as fisheries, culture, education and public health, we are now equal partners, not least with increasing business engagement.

We continue exchanging visits at both high and working levels. In 2026 alone, Norway’s Minister of International Development, the State Secretary of Trade, Industry and Fisheries, as well as representatives from the Norwegian Parliament, have already paid visits to Việt Nam in February and April, respectively.

This month, a delegation from Việt Nam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, led by Deputy Minister Lê Công Thành, will visit Norway to learn about Norway’s experiences with the circular economy and plastic waste management initiatives.

While our cooperation has continued to expand in areas that support the green transition and circular economy – priorities that Việt Nam has identified as key drivers of its future development, this has further been strengthened through a Memorandum of Understanding on a Green Strategic Partnership, signed in April between the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.

The partnership brings our economic and climate ambitions closer together, with a strong focus on the green economy, circular economy and sustainable ocean economy. It is expected that the partnership will provide a platform to strengthen cooperation between public authorities, the private sector and other stakeholders, supporting green and circular transition efforts in Việt Nam.

This opens a new chapter in our longstanding cooperation and particularly offers strong potential for Norwegian and Vietnamese companies to collaborate in delivering practical solutions that contribute to sustainable development in both countries.

This week, a delegation from Nor-Shipping paid a visit to Việt Nam and worked with various local stakeholders in the maritime sector.

This June, another delegation of Norwegian offshore wind companies will travel to Hà Nội to participate in the GWEC APAC Wind Summit 2026. In August, more than 10 Norwegian companies will take part in VietFish 2026. In addition to the Norwegian companies already active and well known in Việt Nam, such as Jotun, Yara, SalMar, Tomra and VARD, I am confident that Việt Nam will become home to more of the Norwegian business community.

People-to-people exchanges continue to be a vibrant part of our bilateral relations, with more Norwegian tourists coming to Việt Nam.

I am happy to see the Oscar-winning Sentimental Value by Norwegian director Joachim Trier being screened in local cinemas, with strong interest from Vietnamese audiences.

Meanwhile, more Norwegian authors are being introduced to Vietnamese readers, for example, Jon Fosse’s new book Boat House and The History of Bees by Maja Lunde, winner of the prestigious Norwegian Booksellers’ Prize 2015.

The Free Trade Agreement between Việt Nam and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), comprising Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland, is approaching the final stage of negotiations. What can you tell us about the benefits of the agreement to the parties once it enters into force?

We hope that we will soon be able to announce the conclusion of negotiations on the EFTA–Việt Nam FTA.

The FTA would bring great opportunities for both sides. The EFTA countries have advanced technology companies and businesses operating in the maritime sector, manufacturing, vibrant financial clusters and, not least, the energy sector.

These are all areas in which Việt Nam has expressed interest in expanding cooperation. We have a great deal to offer, and the FTA would encourage greater investment from EFTA companies in these sectors.

At the same time, Việt Nam is rapidly emerging as an economic powerhouse in Southeast Asia, with a vibrant business community and much to offer in both business-to-business cooperation with EFTA countries and business-to-consumer relations.

One tangible benefit of the FTA that I would particularly like to highlight is the opportunity for Vietnamese consumers to enjoy more high-quality seafood from Norway, including salmon, at more affordable prices.

The Norwegian Seafood Council in Việt Nam has done an excellent job so far in bringing Norwegian seafood closer to Vietnamese families. The FTA will further strengthen this effort by making such products more accessible to consumers across the country.

During your four-year tenure, which accomplishments do you regard as most significant in contributing to the strengthening of diplomatic relations between Norway and Việt Nam?

The signing of the MoU on the Green Strategic Partnership and, hopefully soon, the EFTA–Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement are both significant milestones. However, I believe that at the heart of our bilateral relations are the personal connections formed through exchanges of visits, business cooperation and the myriad interactions between citizens of our two countries. These are lasting ties that hold the promise of a future with even more opportunities for cooperation and shared achievements.

For me personally, as I near the end of my four-year term in Việt Nam, what I will cherish most are the warm, generous and passionate people who have welcomed my family and me to this country. — VNS