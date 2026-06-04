Phú Mỹ Hưng receives two awards at Vietnam National Real Estate Awards

HÀ NỘI — Property developer Phú Mỹ Hưng Development Corporation (Phú Mỹ Hưng) was awarded two prizes at the second Vietnam National Real Estate Awards held in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

The national-level awards, organised by Vietnam National Real Estate Association and sponsored by the Ministry of Construction, recognised Phú Mỹ Hưng with the titles "Top 10 Most Livable Urban Development Projects in Việt Nam" for its Phú Mỹ Hưng City Centre in HCM City, and "Top 10 Most Promising Commercial Housing Projects in Việt Nam" for the Hồng Hạc City Project in Bắc Ninh Province.

The two awards highlight the importance of sustainable urban development, based on comprehensive planning, long-term investment and Phú Mỹ Hưng's commitment to collaborating with the residential community.

From a livable urban area to a time-tested urban brand

Established in the early 1990s, Phú Mỹ Hưng City Centre is one of Việt Nam's first model urban areas.

After over three decades of development, the urban area stands out not only for its comprehensive planning, green spaces, complete amenities and sophisticated residential community but also as a testament to the value of urban development with quality of life at its core.

A representative of Phú Mỹ Hưng stated that the "Top 10 Most Livable Urban Development Projects in Việt Nam" award is more than just recognition of an established urban area; it's an affirmation of the development philosophy that the enterprise has consistently championed over more than 33 years: viewing real estate not as a short-term transaction but as a long-term commitment to people, community and the future.

Currently, Phú Mỹ Hưng is embarking on a new phase of development: Phú Mỹ Hưng 2.0. The goal is for Phú Mỹ Hưng to become not just a desirable living area but also a leading hub for culture, education, healthcare, commerce, entertainment and tourism in the region.

The "Top 10 Most Promising Commercial Housing Projects in Việt Nam" award for Hồng Hạc City signifies a positive evaluation of its visionary development, urban planning quality, and implementation capabilities right from the start.

Located on nearly 198 hectares of land at the Northeastern gateway of Hà Nội, Hồng Hạc City is envisioned as a next-generation integrated urban area with facilities encompassing education, healthcare, commerce, parks, sports facilities and well-designed community spaces.

According to business representatives, Hồng Hạc City is not simply a replica of Phú Mỹ Hưng but a step forward in sustainable urban development within a new context. The project upholds the principles that have defined the Phú Mỹ Hưng brand while also being enhanced to address the needs of the next 20-30 years.

Creating long-term value, not just urbanisation

Phú Mỹ Hưng believes that the true value of an urban area is not determined by sales openings or handovers but by the residents' quality of life after 10, 20, or 30 years.

These two awards not only recognise present achievements but also serve as motivation for companies to continue pursuing sustainable urban development strategies in this new phase.

While Phú Mỹ Hưng exemplifies a livable urban area established over three decades, Hồng Hạc City is poised to become a hallmark of the new urban generation – a place that integrates modern living standards, comprehensive utility ecosystems, local cultural identity and long-term developmental foresight.

At the launch event of the second phase of Hồng Phát zone within the Hồng Hạc City project, a corporation representative expressed, "When selecting development projects in Bắc Ninh – the Northeastern gateway of Hà Nội – we see not only the potential of a growing market but also the vast development space provided by the overall Capital Region planning.

"The robust infrastructure connecting the region, high-tech industrial centres, Gia Bình International Airport, transportation links to the capital and other growth drivers are transforming the entire Northeastern Hanoi region, emerging as a new growth pole of the Capital Region."

"Positioned at the heart of that growth pole, Hồng Hạc City will help shape a new living standard for the area," the representative emphasised.

In this journey, the company aims to create not only quality real estate products but also sustainable residential communities, environments to be proud of, and values that can endure through generations.

Phú Mỹ Hưng is the first real estate enterprise in Việt Nam to develop urban areas to international standards and shape a modern lifestyle within the "All in one" service ecosystem.

With over 33 years of establishment and development, Phú Mỹ Hưng has become an icon of a modern and prosperous urban area; it is a leading example of urban planning, infrastructure, architecture, construction and operation management according to international standards. Additionally, it is a renowned destination not only in Việt Nam but also in the Southeast Asia region. — VNS