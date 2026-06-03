Government pledges strict oversight to ensure quality of E10 biofuel

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Sinh Nhật Tân affirmed the Government’s determination to maintain strict control measures to ensure the quality of E10 biofuel as Việt Nam advances its transition towards greater use of biofuel-based petrol at the Government’s regular press conference for May on Wednesday.

Speaking at the event, Tân noted that under the roadmap introduced from June 1, the market is currently supplying both E5 and E10 biofuel blends.

Addressing concerns over fuel quality, he said the Ministry of Science and Technology has issued specific standards and technical regulations governing biofuels, and all products must comply with these requirements.

The deputy minister added that relevant authorities would carry out regular inspections and monitoring throughout the entire supply chain, including production, blending, distribution, circulation and retail sales, to ensure strict quality control of biofuel.

“All stages must be subject to inspection and supervision,” Tân stressed, while encouraging consumers to provide feedback on fuel quality.

He noted that legislation governing petroleum trading, product quality and technical standards already clearly defines the responsibilities of stakeholders involved in the production, blending, distribution, transportation and sale of all fuel products, including biofuels.

Alongside routine and scheduled inspections, the Ministry of Industry and Trade will continue conducting unannounced inspections. Tân said such monitoring has been carried out consistently since E5 biofuel was introduced to the market in 2018, helping to ensure its quality and reliability.

“We are implementing the directive of the Permanent Deputy Prime Minister that the most important objective of the transition to biofuel is to deliver the greatest possible benefit to the people,” Tan said. “Consumer interests are paramount, and all policies must be designed to protect them.”

According to the official, the ministry has prepared an E10 biofuel handbook to guide consumers and has also developed a frequently asked questions document to address public concerns. The guidance materials will continue to be updated based on feedback received from consumers.

In addition, the ministry has established a chatbot platform to collect public feedback and supplement information in the FAQ system, helping to ensure objective, accurate and timely responses to consumer enquiries.

Also speaking at the press conference, Đặng Xuân Phong, Minister-Chairman of the Government Office, emphasised the importance of effective public communication during the transition to E10 fuel.

He called on the Ministry of Industry and Trade to listen carefully to public feedback, strengthen guidance through the E10 handbook, and intensify inspections, monitoring and assessments in order to address any emerging issues promptly and safeguard consumer interests. — VNA/VNS