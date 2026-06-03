Việt Nam poised to become regional e-commerce export leader: Amazon Global Selling summit

HCM CITY — The growth of e-commerce exports is rapidly becoming a key driver of Việt Nam’s digital economy, experts highlighted at the Amazon Global Selling 2026 E-commerce Export Summit themed "Ready to Takeoff. Built for Global Success" held in HCM City on Tuesday.

Experts stated that Việt Nam is well-positioned to emerge as one of Southeast Asia’s primary e-commerce export hubs due to its robust manufacturing base, expanding logistics capacity, and flourishing digital trade environment.

This positive trend is already yielding visible benefits for local businesses, they emphasised.

A recent research study by Access Partnership surveyed 300 Vietnamese micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in the furniture and fashion sectors, revealing that 93 per cent of companies see e-commerce export as vital for their future growth. Moreover, 96 per cent indicated that engaging in e-commerce has enhanced their global competitiveness.

Larry Hu, Head of Amazon Global Selling, Southeast Asia, commented, “Việt Nam's future export growth will be marked not only by quantity but also by Vietnamese businesses' ability to develop distinctive products, establish trusted brands, and compete effectively in global markets. We are witnessing strong momentum from local enterprises that are shifting from traditional manufacturing to innovation and direct global customer interactions.”

At the summit, Amazon Global Selling affirmed its commitment to invest in seller education, logistics infrastructure, advanced selling capabilities, and growth strategies tailored to specific product categories to assist Vietnamese businesses in expanding internationally, building enduring brand value, and achieving long-term success.

To aid Vietnamese businesses in their global branding efforts, Amazon is introducing Next-Gen Selling (NGS) – a new selling experience driven by AI innovation, smart seller tools, and integrated global logistics infrastructure.

As a significant upgrade in Amazon's seller tools, NGS consolidates numerous seller resources into a unified, user-friendly platform. Through personalised workspaces and proactive suggestions, enterprises can pinpoint untapped demand, capture growth indicators relevant to their products, and efficiently access global markets.

In addition to these digital advancements, Amazon is enhancing its end-to-end global logistics network with services like Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA), Amazon Global Logistics (AGL), and Supply Chain by Amazon. These comprehensive solutions streamline cross-border operations, simplify logistics challenges, and ensure Vietnamese products can be swiftly and reliably delivered to customers worldwide.

As Việt Nam continues to accelerate its digital trading transformation, Amazon Global Selling remains dedicated to equipping local businesses with the technology, tools, and international infrastructure required for global expansion.

By integrating AI-driven advancements, category-specific growth strategies, and comprehensive e-commerce export capabilities, Amazon aims to assist Vietnamese businesses in not only growing their exports but also establishing globally competitive brands with long-lasting customer value and worldwide reach. — VNS