Vietnamese top legislator pays tribute to Lao NA President

VIENTIANE — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on Sunday led a high-ranking Vietnamese Party and State delegation to Laos to pay respects to Lao National Assembly President Xaysomphone Phomvihane, who passed away on Saturday.

At the memorial service, NA Chairman Mẫn and his entourage laid a wreath and observed a minute of silence in memory of the late Lao top legislator, a close friend of the Vietnamese Party, State, NA and people.

Writing in the book of condolences, the Vietnamese leader expressed his profound sorrow over the passing of Comrade Xaysomphone Phomvihane, describing it as a great loss to the Lao Party, State, NA and people, as well as to Việt Nam, which had lost a great friend and loyal comrade who made important contributions to strengthening and developing the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between the two countries.

He extended his deepest condolences to the Lao Party, State, NA, people and the bereaved family.

Afterwards, NA Chairman Mẫn met with General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, conveying the sincere regards and condolences of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm, and other key Vietnamese leaders to the top Lao leader, and senior leaders of Laos, and the bereaved family.

NA Chairman expressed his belief that, under the LPRP’s leadership, the Lao people will overcome the great loss and continue to achieve new accomplishments in national construction and development.

For his part, General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith expressed his deep appreciation for the Vietnamese Party and State for sending a high-level delegation to pay respects to Comrade Saysomphone Phomvihane, saying the gesture reflected the profound bonds of comradeship and fraternity and the steadfast special solidarity between the two nations.

He affirmed that successive generations of Lao leaders would continue working with their Vietnamese counterparts to further nurture the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between the two countries.

Sharing the loss of the Lao Party, State and people, NA Chairman Mẫn highlighted Comrade Xaysomphone Phomvihane's important contributions not only to the Lao revolution and national construction and development, but also to preserving, consolidating and advancing the Vietnam-Laos relationship.

The two sides affirmed that, under any circumstances, the two Parties, States and peoples will continue to safeguard and nurture the great friendship and special solidarity, and pass them on to future generations. They also pledged to further enhance cooperation across all fields, including parliamentary cooperation, contributing to making the Vietnam-Laos relationship increasingly fruitful, sustainable and enduring.

Condolences from Việt Nam

Apart from the NA Chairman's in-person condolences, Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm also sent his condolences to Lao General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith, and Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng to his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone.

Permanent member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú also extended condolences to Permanent member of the Secretariat of the LPRP Central Committee Vilay Lakhamphong.

The Vietnamese leaders expressed confidence that the Lao Party, State and people will overcome the loss, uphold the positive legacy left by Comrade Saysomphone Phomvihane and continue national development, while further strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Việt Nam and Laos.

Also on Sunday, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung cabled a message of condolences to Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Thongsavanh Phomvihane, and Head of the LPRP Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Bounleua Phandanouvong. — VNA/VNS