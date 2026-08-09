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Home Politics & Law

Vietnamese NA Chairman to pay last respects to Lao NA President

August 09, 2026 - 08:00
Lao National Assembly President Xaysomphone Phomvihane passes away on Saturday.
The late Lao National Assembly President Xaysomphone Phomvihane. — Photo baochinhphu.vn

HÀ NỘI — Chairman of the National Assembly Trần Thanh Mẫn will lead a high-ranking Vietnamese Party and State delegation to Laos on Sunday to pay respects to Lao National Assembly President Xaysomphone Phomvihane, who passed away on Saturday.

Comrade Xaysomphone Phomvihane passed away at 11.18am on Saturday, at the age of 70 due to vasculitis, according to a special communiqué issued by the Central Committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP), the National Assembly, the Government, the Central Committee of the Lao Front for National Development and the bereaved family.

To honour Comrade Xaysomphone Phomvihane’s contributions and express deepest condolences over his passing, the LPRP Central Committee, the National Assembly, the Government and the Lao Front for National Development have declared a five-day national mourning period from August 9 to 13 at the National Convention Centre.

The official funeral service will take place on August 13 at That Luang Esplanade (Sanam Luang). — VNA/VNS

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