Ox jockeys in Bảy Núi preserve Khmer traditional culture

AN GIANG —In the Bảy Núi (Seven Mountains) region of the Mekong Delta province of An Giang, the thunder of hooves and the cheers of spectators signal far more than a sporting contest. For the Khmer community, the Bảy Núi Ox Racing Festival is a cherished cultural tradition, and its ox jockeys are the proud guardians of a heritage passed down through generations.

Nguyễn Thành Tài from Núi Cấm Commune, who has been an ox jockey for 30 years, says that for the Khmer people in Bảy Núi, the race is not only a competition but also a matter of honour for every family and village.

Being a jockey is Tài's family tradition, passed down from his grandfather to his father, to him and now to his son.

Tài believes that being an ox jockey is not just a livelihood; first and foremost, it is his passion and his commitment to preserving the cultural heritage of his ancestors.

Tài invested more than VNĐ150 million (US$5,700) in a new pair of oxen to prepare for the upcoming Bảy Núi Ox Racing Festival, which is scheduled for October.

According to him, racing oxen must have balanced physiques, strong legs, good endurance, and be responsive to their riders’ commands.

He emphasises that caring for racing oxen is similar to raising small children.

The stable must always be dry, clean, well-ventilated, and protected with mosquito netting.

The oxen’s diet is adjusted according to each stage of training. Besides fresh grass, dry straw and corn stalks, they are fed porridge, bran, coconut water, chicken eggs, fresh milk, beer and vitamins about two months before the race to increase their endurance.

“It’s not just about feeding the oxen. The jockey must stay close and spend hours training with them, so they get used to his scent and understand his intentions,” Tài says, adding that the bond between the rider and the oxen is a major advantage on the track.

Training sessions are held in the early afternoon, when the race is usually held, to help the oxen adapt to the competition’s conditions and build their endurance and acceleration.

Living heritage

“I choose this path out of passion, hoping that our children and grandchildren will learn about the ox racing festival of the Khmer people,” Tài says.

He adds that his proudest achievement is not winning races but passing his passion on to the next generation. His son, Nguyễn Thanh Tùng, has followed the family’s tradition, becoming a young jockey in the region.

The Bảy Núi Ox Racing Festival is part of the Sene Dolta, one of the most important annual festivals of the Khmer community in the southwest region, held from the 29th day of the eighth lunar month until the first day of the ninth lunar month each year. It commemorates the merits of their ancestors and offers prayers for happiness and peace for their souls.

The race is organised in a knockout format at the Tri Tôn ox racing ground. Each round features two pairs of oxen competing on a 1,000m-long track. Each jockey stands on a small harrow behind the pair of oxen, controlling them to maintain their rhythm, accelerate and overtake their opponents.

According to Venerable Chau Prốs, deputy head of the Executive Board of the Việt Nam Buddhist Sangha in An Giang, from the Khmer community’s perspective, the winning pair of oxen brings not only honour to the jockey but also joy to the entire village, symbolising hopes for a favourable harvest and a prosperous life.

Nguyễn Khánh Hiệp, director of the province’s Department of Culture and Sports, says that the 2026 Bảy Núi Ox Racing Festival is expected to take place on October 10.

The festival was recognised as part of Việt Nam’s national intangible cultural heritage in 2016 and has become a distinctive tourism product of the Bảy Núi region. — VNS