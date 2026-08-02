Digital transformation gives Đồng Tháp tourism a boost

ĐỒNG THÁP — From scanning a QR code at a snake farm to exploring ancient temples through virtual reality, visitors to Đồng Tháp are discovering the Mekong Delta province through a new digital lens.

As smart technologies reshape the tourism experience, the province is turning digital transformation into a powerful tool for attracting visitors and unlocking new value from its heritage and destinations.

The transformation is part of a broader national push to harness technology and innovation as engines of development. Đồng Tháp's efforts are in line with Resolution 57, adopted by the Communist Party of Việt Nam in December 2024, which identifies breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation as key drivers of socio-economic development and competitiveness.

By applying smart technologies across its tourism sector, Đồng Tháp is translating the resolution's goals into practical solutions that improve visitor experiences while supporting sustainable tourism growth.

In recent years, Đồng Tháp has invested heavily in digital infrastructure while expanding tourism promotion through digital platforms and social media to showcase its distinctive attractions and tourism products.

A key achievement has been the continued development of the Đồng Tháp Tourism Information Portal and a smart tourism mobile application, enabling residents and visitors to easily access information on destinations, accommodation, itineraries and tourism events.

Promotional activities have also been increasingly digitised, while tourism data has gradually been integrated into a shared database.

Digital heritage experiences

Visitors to Đồng Tháp can enjoy a range of digital services, including scanning QR codes to access an Audio Guide system that provides detailed information on historical sites, traditional craft villages and tourist attractions.

QR codes have been introduced at many destinations, allowing visitors to explore information independently and enriching their travel experience.

Đồng Tâm Snake Farm in Kim Sơn Commune is a long-established centre for snake breeding, venom production, medicinal-plant cultivation and snakebite research and treatment. It is also a popular tourist attraction, with snake enclosures, a snake museum and other animals and plants on display. At the farm, digital technology has been widely adopted to improve visitor services.

As a result, Đồng Tâm Snake Farm has attracted an increasing number of domestic and international visitors. The site welcomed more than 120,000 visitors during the first half of 2026.

Đinh Thành An, head of the site's tourism division, said the attraction had developed its own website, Facebook page and Zalo Official Account to introduce its activities, providing information on biodiversity conservation, rare wildlife species and tourism products.

Visitors can search for information, book tickets and make online payments using QR codes.

Nguyễn Thành Nhân from Đồng Tháp Provincial School for Sports Talent said visitors only needed to scan a QR code at the entrance to obtain information on the number of animal species, available activities and essential details before beginning their tour.

At the Gò Tháp Special National Relic Site in Đốc Binh Kiều Commune, one of the province's first destinations to adopt the MobiFone Smart Travel platform integrated with QR codes, visitors can enjoy a more immersive and convenient experience.

Upon arrival, tour guides assist visitors in installing and using the MobiFone Smart Travel application.

The platform features a virtual reality (VR) tour that allows users to explore panoramic aerial views of the site, view artefacts from the ancient Óc Eo Culture, and experience vivid digital reconstructions of the Vishnu Temple.

Its Audio Guide provides detailed explanations of the historical, cultural and spiritual significance of each location, allowing visitors to explore independently without the need for a tour guide.

Additional digital tools help visitors locate attractions, navigate offline and plan their itineraries more efficiently.

The digitisation and integration of information and images of the site's relics have created a 360-degree virtual experience, enabling users to gain a comprehensive understanding of the heritage site before and during their visit.

Nguyễn Tuấn Long, a visitor from HCM City, said the MobiFone Smart Travel application had made exploring the historical site both intuitive and convenient.

The digital transformation initiative has also been expanded to localities such as Sơn Quy, Gò Công and Gia Thuận, where the Map4D digital mapping platform has been introduced to showcase historical and cultural heritage sites as well as tourist attractions.

At destinations including the Trương Định Uprising Special National Relic Site and Tân Đông Communal House, QR codes allow visitors to access information on the history, cultural significance and architectural features of each site.

Nguyễn Công Bền, an official from the Culture and Social Affairs Division of Tân Đông Commune, said the use of digital transformation through the Map4D platform had helped introduce Tân Đông Communal House, a unique architectural landmark with more than a century of history, to both domestic and international visitors.

The initiative has contributed to transforming the historic and cultural site into one of Đồng Tháp's best-known tourist attractions.

Technology drives tourism growth

The province's push for digital transformation has strengthened the promotion of its tourism products and destinations, attracting growing numbers of visitors while contributing to local economic growth.

During the first six months of 2026, Đồng Tháp welcomed around 4.7 million visitors, up 16 per cent year-on-year.

The figure included approximately 350,000 international arrivals, an increase of 5.7 per cent compared to the same period in 2025.

Tourism revenue was estimated at VNĐ2.45 trillion (US$94 million), up 7 per cent.

Võ Phạm Tân, deputy director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said the province would continue implementing the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism's project on applying Industry 4.0 technologies to develop smart tourism and establish tourism as a key economic sector.

The province will also accelerate the digitalisation of tourism data covering destinations, accommodation establishments and tourism products; upgrade the Đồng Tháp Tourism Information Portal; expand the use of QR codes at tourist sites; and strengthen digital tourism promotion as part of efforts to build a comprehensive smart tourism ecosystem.

Looking ahead, Đồng Tháp will prioritise the development of tourism products incorporating emerging technologies such as virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI), with the aim of creating a smart tourism ecosystem that enhances visitor experiences while generating greater value for the province's tourism industry. — VNS